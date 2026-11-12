Harbhajan Singh Meets CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Discusses Sports Promotion In Uttarakhand

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 12 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Thursday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with key discussions revolving around promoting sports in the state.

During the meeting, the two deliberated on ways to encourage the state's youth to participate in sports, while also emphasising the identification of emerging sporting talent from remote, far-flung areas of the hills to help them reach the national stage.

Dhami highlighted that the state government remains committed to developing Uttarakhand into a sports hub. He also stated that his government is working to provide better infrastructure and facilities for athletes. Harbhajan, an India icon and Rajya Sabha MP, offered his suggestions on the same, while also sharing his experiences with the CM.

The two also reflected on the meeting. Harbhajan posted that he remains committed to providing his expertise and experience to grow sports in the state, while Dhami also appreciated the former cricketer for his dedication to sports.

"Today I had the opportunity to meet Uttarakhand's Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji, at his residence.

"During our meeting, we had a meaningful discussion on further improving sports facilities in Uttarakhand, encouraging the state's athletes, providing them with better opportunities and facilities, and developing sports infrastructure in the state," Harbhajan wrote on X.

"It was a pleasure to meet the Chief Minister and share my thoughts on the future of sports. Respected Chief Minister ji, my heartfelt best wishes to you. I am always ready to contribute to the development of Uttarakhand and the country, whether in sports or any other field. I would be more than happy to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. Thank you, Sir," he further added.

Dhami also shared the picture of his meeting with Harbhajan. "I met Mr Harbhajan Singh, the Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP and former Indian cricketer, who has earned a special place in world cricket through his outstanding spin bowling, at his official residence.

"I discussed various topics with him, appreciating his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket, his dedication to the sport, and his achievements," Dhami wrote on X.