Charger On Wheels Expands To Hyderabad, Partners With Aparna Constructions And T-Works To Advance Mobile EV Charging
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, November 12, 2026: Charger on Wheels (COW), a Gurugram-founded EV charging company, provides on-demand DC fast charging through mobile, self-powered units, delivered directly to the vehicle rather than requiring drivers to seek out a fixed charging point, is set to launch its doorstep EV charging services in Hyderabad this month.
Charger on Wheels aims to address the challenges of EV charging in urban residential communities, where installing private charging points can be difficult due to space constraints, parking limitations and electrical infrastructure requirements. Its mobile DC fast-charging solution, powered by Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), brings charging directly to EV owners at their location. Customers can book a slot for doorstep charging, eliminating the need to travel to a charging station. The company's latest unit features a 92 kWh battery storage system and a 60 kW DC fast charger with dual CCS2 connectors, enabling simultaneous charging of two vehicles.
Collaboration with Aparna Constructions to Enable Residential Charging
As part of its Hyderabad expansion, Charger on Wheels has entered into a strategic business collaboration with Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt. Ltd. Under this collaboration, charging services will be rolled out immediately across the agreed Aparna projects, providing residents access to mobile EV charging without requiring individual fixed charging installations.
The collaboration reflects the growing relevance of EV charging facilities within residential developments. As more consumers consider electric vehicles, flexible charging options can help developers address residents' mobility requirements while exploring alternatives to conventional charging infrastructure.
Talking about this collaboration, Anil Kumar, Founder & CEO, Charger On Wheels, said, "Our collaboration with Aparna Constructions is an important milestone for Charger on Wheels. As EV adoption grows, convenient charging access will become an increasingly important consideration for residential communities. Our mobile charging model offers an additional way to address this requirement, particularly in developments where installing individual charging points may be challenging. We look forward to working with Aparna to make EV charging more accessible for residents."
Strengthening Product Development Through T-Works Incubation
Charger on Wheels has also commenced physical incubation at T-Works, Hyderabad, following the signing of an incubation agreement. Through this association, T-Works will support the company's proposed initiatives through incubation facilities, technical mentorship and network access.
The engagement is expected to support the company's ongoing work across product development, engineering and innovation, while providing access to a wider product-development ecosystem.
The company has also demonstrated its mobile EV charging solution to the management of the Indian School of Business (ISB) at the T-Works premises. The demonstration provided an opportunity to showcase the technology and its potential application in addressing charging requirements in urban environments.
Separately, Charger on Wheels demonstrated its solutions at the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) office in Hyderabad as part of the Innovation Initiative. Discussions are currently underway to explore potential collaborations and green solutions. The engagement remains ongoing, with both sides exploring possible areas of alignment around sustainable mobility and infrastructure.
Building a Flexible EV Charging Ecosystem
Charger on Wheels is supported by a strategic backing partnership with Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd., strengthening its position within India's growing EV charging and energy storage ecosystem.
The company is working towards expanding its mobile charging network and aims to deploy more than 70 mobile charging units by March 2027. Its longer-term ambition is to establish a presence in five countries over the next five years.
Through its mobile charging model, Charger on Wheels seeks to contribute to a more flexible EV charging ecosystem, bringing together battery storage, energy management and doorstep charging services. Its approach is intended to complement existing charging infrastructure and offer an additional solution for EV owners, residential communities, real estate developers and automotive ecosystem partners.
"Our focus is on making EV charging more convenient and accessible, especially for people who may not have the option of installing a charger at their homes. We believe mobile charging can complement the existing infrastructure and offer a practical solution for residential communities as electric mobility continues to grow," Anil said.
About Charger on Wheels
Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Gurugram, Charger on Wheels (COW) is an energy technology company focused on making EV charging more accessible, convenient and reliable, particularly for customers living in homes and apartments where conventional fixed charging infrastructure can be difficult to install. The company provides on-demand mobile DC fast charging that brings the charger directly to the vehicle, reducing dependence on permanent charging installations and extensive grid upgrades. COW was founded by Anil Kumar, Founder & CEO, and has a strategic partnership with Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. supporting its BESS-powered mobile EV charging solutions through advanced battery and energy-storage capabilities.
COW's core offering is a mobile DC fast charging solution powered by Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Its Generation 1 charger features a 78 kWh BESS with a 60 kW DC fast charger and a single CCS2 gun, while its Generation 2 charger, currently being developed in-house, features a 92 kWh BESS with a 60 kW DC fast charger and dual CCS2 guns, enabling two EVs to be charged simultaneously. Generation 2 also incorporates IP54 water resistance, enhanced battery safety, AI integration and real-time energy and performance analysis. The company plans to make Generation 2 its standard platform for new market deployments, with commercial rollout planned from September 2026. Beyond individual EV charging, COW is developing integrated solutions combining mobile charging, BESS, solar power and intelligent energy management for residential communities and real estate developments.
The company operates on an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model for individual customers, combining subscription-based access with scheduled and on-demand mobile DC fast charging. Its customer base includes individual EV owners, residential communities, real estate developers, automotive dealerships and OEMs, as well as commercial and fleet customers. COW also works with real estate developers to integrate flexible EV charging solutions into residential communities and is onboarding Bird Automotive, a BMW and MINI dealership group, to address charging concerns among prospective EV buyers and support the sale of electric vehicles. Its strategic partnerships include Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. for BESS and battery support, M3M for real estate and EV charging solutions, and Bird Automotive for supporting EV sales and customer confidence. The company is also working with OEMs and expanding its presence across residential communities and commercial fleets.
Charger on Wheels aims to address the challenges of EV charging in urban residential communities, where installing private charging points can be difficult due to space constraints, parking limitations and electrical infrastructure requirements. Its mobile DC fast-charging solution, powered by Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), brings charging directly to EV owners at their location. Customers can book a slot for doorstep charging, eliminating the need to travel to a charging station. The company's latest unit features a 92 kWh battery storage system and a 60 kW DC fast charger with dual CCS2 connectors, enabling simultaneous charging of two vehicles.
Collaboration with Aparna Constructions to Enable Residential Charging
As part of its Hyderabad expansion, Charger on Wheels has entered into a strategic business collaboration with Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt. Ltd. Under this collaboration, charging services will be rolled out immediately across the agreed Aparna projects, providing residents access to mobile EV charging without requiring individual fixed charging installations.
The collaboration reflects the growing relevance of EV charging facilities within residential developments. As more consumers consider electric vehicles, flexible charging options can help developers address residents' mobility requirements while exploring alternatives to conventional charging infrastructure.
Talking about this collaboration, Anil Kumar, Founder & CEO, Charger On Wheels, said, "Our collaboration with Aparna Constructions is an important milestone for Charger on Wheels. As EV adoption grows, convenient charging access will become an increasingly important consideration for residential communities. Our mobile charging model offers an additional way to address this requirement, particularly in developments where installing individual charging points may be challenging. We look forward to working with Aparna to make EV charging more accessible for residents."
Strengthening Product Development Through T-Works Incubation
Charger on Wheels has also commenced physical incubation at T-Works, Hyderabad, following the signing of an incubation agreement. Through this association, T-Works will support the company's proposed initiatives through incubation facilities, technical mentorship and network access.
The engagement is expected to support the company's ongoing work across product development, engineering and innovation, while providing access to a wider product-development ecosystem.
The company has also demonstrated its mobile EV charging solution to the management of the Indian School of Business (ISB) at the T-Works premises. The demonstration provided an opportunity to showcase the technology and its potential application in addressing charging requirements in urban environments.
Separately, Charger on Wheels demonstrated its solutions at the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) office in Hyderabad as part of the Innovation Initiative. Discussions are currently underway to explore potential collaborations and green solutions. The engagement remains ongoing, with both sides exploring possible areas of alignment around sustainable mobility and infrastructure.
Building a Flexible EV Charging Ecosystem
Charger on Wheels is supported by a strategic backing partnership with Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd., strengthening its position within India's growing EV charging and energy storage ecosystem.
The company is working towards expanding its mobile charging network and aims to deploy more than 70 mobile charging units by March 2027. Its longer-term ambition is to establish a presence in five countries over the next five years.
Through its mobile charging model, Charger on Wheels seeks to contribute to a more flexible EV charging ecosystem, bringing together battery storage, energy management and doorstep charging services. Its approach is intended to complement existing charging infrastructure and offer an additional solution for EV owners, residential communities, real estate developers and automotive ecosystem partners.
"Our focus is on making EV charging more convenient and accessible, especially for people who may not have the option of installing a charger at their homes. We believe mobile charging can complement the existing infrastructure and offer a practical solution for residential communities as electric mobility continues to grow," Anil said.
About Charger on Wheels
Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Gurugram, Charger on Wheels (COW) is an energy technology company focused on making EV charging more accessible, convenient and reliable, particularly for customers living in homes and apartments where conventional fixed charging infrastructure can be difficult to install. The company provides on-demand mobile DC fast charging that brings the charger directly to the vehicle, reducing dependence on permanent charging installations and extensive grid upgrades. COW was founded by Anil Kumar, Founder & CEO, and has a strategic partnership with Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. supporting its BESS-powered mobile EV charging solutions through advanced battery and energy-storage capabilities.
COW's core offering is a mobile DC fast charging solution powered by Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Its Generation 1 charger features a 78 kWh BESS with a 60 kW DC fast charger and a single CCS2 gun, while its Generation 2 charger, currently being developed in-house, features a 92 kWh BESS with a 60 kW DC fast charger and dual CCS2 guns, enabling two EVs to be charged simultaneously. Generation 2 also incorporates IP54 water resistance, enhanced battery safety, AI integration and real-time energy and performance analysis. The company plans to make Generation 2 its standard platform for new market deployments, with commercial rollout planned from September 2026. Beyond individual EV charging, COW is developing integrated solutions combining mobile charging, BESS, solar power and intelligent energy management for residential communities and real estate developments.
The company operates on an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model for individual customers, combining subscription-based access with scheduled and on-demand mobile DC fast charging. Its customer base includes individual EV owners, residential communities, real estate developers, automotive dealerships and OEMs, as well as commercial and fleet customers. COW also works with real estate developers to integrate flexible EV charging solutions into residential communities and is onboarding Bird Automotive, a BMW and MINI dealership group, to address charging concerns among prospective EV buyers and support the sale of electric vehicles. Its strategic partnerships include Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. for BESS and battery support, M3M for real estate and EV charging solutions, and Bird Automotive for supporting EV sales and customer confidence. The company is also working with OEMs and expanding its presence across residential communities and commercial fleets.
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