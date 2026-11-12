AEO Digital Publishes Guide Explaining Why A First-Place Google Ranking Does Not Guarantee A Place In AI Answers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AEO Digital, an Answer Engine Optimization agency, has published two guides for business owners and marketers on a problem a growing number of sites are running into: a page can rank first on Google and still go unmentioned when an AI assistant answers the same question.
The gap can be measured. In research published in August 2025, Ahrefs analyzed 15,000 long-tail queries and found that only about 12% of the links cited by AI assistants ranked in Google's top 10 for the original prompt. Ahrefs noted that assistants may retrieve pages through several variations of a question instead of the exact words typed in, and that its ChatGPT data was collected in July 2025 and may have changed since. The full study is at and covers ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and Perplexity.
The first AEO Digital guide, published on August 24, gives five reasons a top-ranked page can be skipped. Long narrative pages are harder to pull a direct answer from than pages with clear headings. AI systems also weigh who a business is and how trusted sources describe it, not only keywords and links. Schema markup can reduce ambiguity, though the guide says it does not guarantee a citation. A brand with few mentions beyond its own site, on review platforms, community forums and in publications, can look unknown to an AI system. Finally, a site that blocks AI crawlers cannot be retrieved at all, so the guide advises checking robots for GPTBot, PerplexityBot and Google-Extended first.
The guide also describes a basic visibility test. A business asks ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews the questions its customers would ask, then notes whether its brand is mentioned, whether its website is cited, and which competitors appear instead. According to the guide, never appearing usually points to weak brand signals, while being mentioned without being cited suggests the website is not yet a strong supporting source.
A second guide, published on September 17, covers what to do when an AI tool recommends a competitor. It argues that such a recommendation does not prove the competitor is better, since the tool may simply have clearer information tying that company to the question. The guide lays out a gap analysis: list the competitors, write 20 to 30 varied customer questions, test them the same way on each platform, note which competitors keep appearing, trace the sources behind each answer, compare how each company is described online, and rank the gaps to fix first.
AEO Digital says AEO works alongside SEO and does not replace it, and that no optimization, schema markup included, can guarantee a recommendation from an AI tool. Both guides are on the AEO Digital blog:
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About AEO Digital
AEO Digital is a human-managed, AI-powered agency that helps businesses get found, cited and recommended in Google and in AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude and Google AI Overviews. Its services include Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), technical SEO, schema and entity work, local SEO and AI visibility audits. The agency works with startups, e-commerce companies, SaaS businesses, professional service firms and enterprises.
For media inquiries
Contact Person: AEO Digital Team
Telephone: +1 (541) 230-7066
Email:...
Website:
The gap can be measured. In research published in August 2025, Ahrefs analyzed 15,000 long-tail queries and found that only about 12% of the links cited by AI assistants ranked in Google's top 10 for the original prompt. Ahrefs noted that assistants may retrieve pages through several variations of a question instead of the exact words typed in, and that its ChatGPT data was collected in July 2025 and may have changed since. The full study is at and covers ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and Perplexity.
The first AEO Digital guide, published on August 24, gives five reasons a top-ranked page can be skipped. Long narrative pages are harder to pull a direct answer from than pages with clear headings. AI systems also weigh who a business is and how trusted sources describe it, not only keywords and links. Schema markup can reduce ambiguity, though the guide says it does not guarantee a citation. A brand with few mentions beyond its own site, on review platforms, community forums and in publications, can look unknown to an AI system. Finally, a site that blocks AI crawlers cannot be retrieved at all, so the guide advises checking robots for GPTBot, PerplexityBot and Google-Extended first.
The guide also describes a basic visibility test. A business asks ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews the questions its customers would ask, then notes whether its brand is mentioned, whether its website is cited, and which competitors appear instead. According to the guide, never appearing usually points to weak brand signals, while being mentioned without being cited suggests the website is not yet a strong supporting source.
A second guide, published on September 17, covers what to do when an AI tool recommends a competitor. It argues that such a recommendation does not prove the competitor is better, since the tool may simply have clearer information tying that company to the question. The guide lays out a gap analysis: list the competitors, write 20 to 30 varied customer questions, test them the same way on each platform, note which competitors keep appearing, trace the sources behind each answer, compare how each company is described online, and rank the gaps to fix first.
AEO Digital says AEO works alongside SEO and does not replace it, and that no optimization, schema markup included, can guarantee a recommendation from an AI tool. Both guides are on the AEO Digital blog:
-
-
About AEO Digital
AEO Digital is a human-managed, AI-powered agency that helps businesses get found, cited and recommended in Google and in AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude and Google AI Overviews. Its services include Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), technical SEO, schema and entity work, local SEO and AI visibility audits. The agency works with startups, e-commerce companies, SaaS businesses, professional service firms and enterprises.
For media inquiries
Contact Person: AEO Digital Team
Telephone: +1 (541) 230-7066
Email:...
Website:
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