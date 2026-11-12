Physioproaktiv Mitte, In Central Berlin Since 2009, Offers Evening Appointments, Multilingual Care
BERLIN, Germany, November 2026. Physioproaktiv Mitte, a physiotherapy and sports therapy practice on Kronenstraße in Berlin-Mitte, has been treating patients in the city centre since 2009. The practice sits a few minutes' walk from U-Bahn Stadtmitte, between Friedrichstraße and Gendarmenmarkt. Over the years, it has shaped its service around one practical fact: most of its patients work nearby and don't have a free hour in the middle of the day.
The practice is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 20:00, so patients can come in before work or after it.“A lot of our patients sit at a desk two streets away,” said Bernd Uwe Nelka, Managing Director of Physioproaktiv Mitte GmbH.“If therapy only fits into a lunch break, people skip appointments. Opening early and closing late sounds like a small thing, but it's often the reason someone finishes their treatment.”
One practice, several approaches
Since opening, the practice has steadily added treatments to cover a wider range of complaints. Today it offers:
Manual therapy
Krankengymnastik (physiotherapy exercise) and equipment-based training (KGG)
Massage and heat packs
Electrotherapy and ultrasound therapy
Kinesio taping
Osteopathy
Jaw joint (CMD) therapy
Patients with a doctor's prescription are treated with billing through their statutory health insurance. Self-paying patients can book any treatment directly, using the prices on the practice's website.
For patients who want to stay active after their prescribed sessions end, the practice offers sports therapy, always supervised by a physiotherapist. Options range from a flexible 12-session card to one-to-one personal training. There is a weekly yoga class on Tuesdays and a back-care course (Rückenschule) for people who want to keep up regular exercise in a group.
Treatment in more than one language
Berlin-Mitte is one of the most international parts of the city, and the practice's team reflects that. One of its physiotherapists speaks Ukrainian and Russian, so patients can describe their symptoms and discuss their treatment plan in their own language.
“When someone is in pain, they need to explain exactly where it hurts and when it started,” Nelka said.“That's hard enough in your first language. Being able to do it in Ukrainian or Russian takes a lot of pressure off for those patients.”
Looking ahead
After more than 15 years in Mitte, Physioproaktiv Mitte plans to keep the practice focused on what has worked so far: convenient hours, a central location and a team that combines physiotherapy with active training. The practice also offers gift vouchers, which can be ordered online.
About Physioproaktiv Mitte
Physioproaktiv Mitte GmbH is a practice for physiotherapy and sports therapy located at Kronenstraße 55–58, 10117 Berlin. Since 2009, the practice has provided manual therapy, physiotherapy exercises, massage, electrotherapy, ultrasound therapy, kinesio taping, osteopathy, and supervised sports therapy to patients in Berlin-Mitte and surrounding districts. Appointments are available Monday to Friday, 8:00–20:00.
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