King Charles Tells COP31: Act Now, Future Will Judge You
(MENAFN) King Charles III challenged world leaders at the COP31 climate summit to turn their pledges into action, warning that future generations will judge them on what they deliver, not what they promise.
In a message to delegates gathered in Antalya, the monarch pressed for faster cuts in emissions, a quicker shift to clean energy and stronger protection of the natural world. He framed the crisis as one already underway.
“Recent events have reminded us, sometimes in the most tragic manner, that climate change is not a distant threat but a present and growing reality,” he said.
The King opened by thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government and the Turkish people for bringing the international community together.
Turning to the twin threats of climate change and nature loss, he urged leaders to eliminate unnecessary methane emissions and leaks from the oil and gas sector by 2030. He described the step as “among the fastest available opportunities to slow near-term warming.”
He also called for speeding up renewable energy rollout, safeguarding forests and oceans, restoring damaged ecosystems and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities.
On funding, the King said governments, businesses, investors, institutions and philanthropic organizations must pool their efforts to raise the capital a sustainable future demands.
“None of this can be achieved without finance on the scale required,” he said, underscoring the role of public-private partnerships and innovative financing models.
In a message to delegates gathered in Antalya, the monarch pressed for faster cuts in emissions, a quicker shift to clean energy and stronger protection of the natural world. He framed the crisis as one already underway.
“Recent events have reminded us, sometimes in the most tragic manner, that climate change is not a distant threat but a present and growing reality,” he said.
The King opened by thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government and the Turkish people for bringing the international community together.
Turning to the twin threats of climate change and nature loss, he urged leaders to eliminate unnecessary methane emissions and leaks from the oil and gas sector by 2030. He described the step as “among the fastest available opportunities to slow near-term warming.”
He also called for speeding up renewable energy rollout, safeguarding forests and oceans, restoring damaged ecosystems and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities.
On funding, the King said governments, businesses, investors, institutions and philanthropic organizations must pool their efforts to raise the capital a sustainable future demands.
“None of this can be achieved without finance on the scale required,” he said, underscoring the role of public-private partnerships and innovative financing models.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment