Euclid Telescope Data Will Prove That Fourth Space Dimension Exists, And Will Force A Paradigm Shift In Science

MENAFN - GetNews) Euclid Data (DR1 Foundation) will be publicly released on November 12, 2026. A plot of number of galaxies vs. their proper distance (present co-moving distance) is sufficient to start a scientific revolution and upend science forever.

Trivandrum, Kerala - November 11, 2026 - Euclid Telescope data release (DR1 Foundation) was previously scheduled on 21st October, 2026. However, it was postponed and rescheduled on 12th November, 2026. This data release will shake up science to its core. The biggest mistake one might make is to assume that it will only impact Cosmology and notion of the universe. Actually, it will completely change human notion about space and time, and about reality itself. It will also revolutionize human understanding of the smallest imaginable objects, and deeply impact particle physics by explaining the mysterious origin of crucial U (1), SU (2) and SU (3) internal symmetries. Enormous amounts of evidences have accumulated over past decades, which prove beyond doubt that the largest and the smallest things in nature are tightly linked. Euclid data will reconcile the two bitterly conflicting pillars of physics (Quantum Mechanics and Einstein's relativity). It shall unify cosmology and physics. After all, physics studies matter, energy, space and time, while cosmology studies the universe (the total sum of all space, time, matter, and energy in existence, spanning everything from tiny subatomic particles to massive galactic filaments). All three key conditions for a scientific revolution are satisfied, and Euclid telescope will revolutionize science, overthrow ruling scientific theories, and usher in a paradigm shift in science. It will validate the expanding balloon model of the universe and lead to a 'theory of everything”.

WARNING: Instead of running (extremely computational intensive) simulations with the Euclid data, which might waste months or years (and yield too little worthwhile results), the real bang in the data can be extracted with the least effort: Only a plot of number of galaxies vs. their proper distance (present co-moving distance) is needed. It might take just microseconds or milliseconds on a supercomputer or maybe few seconds on a workstation!

Euclid Space Telescope can see approximately 19.5 billion light-years distant galaxies for its wide survey, and up to 29.8 billion light-years for its deep survey.

[ Note: When the European Space Agency states that Euclid sees objects "10 to 13 billion light-years away" it references look-back time. It means that the light has been traveling through space for 10 to 13 billion years to reach the telescope's 1.2-meter mirror. When the expansion of space is taken into account, it translates to previously mentioned, proper (co-moving) distances].

Euclid Data (DR1-Foundation) will cover approximately 1,900 square degrees of the sky. To put that in perspective: The full moon covers approximately 0.2 square degrees. Or, one square degree is an area of roughly five full moons. Therefore, 1900 square degrees of the sky is about the size of 9500 full moons! That is a huge area. It will contain distance (red-shift) information of at least 250 million galaxies. That will be sufficient to measure the curvature of space. Only a plot of number of galaxies vs. their proper distance (present co-moving distance) is needed! The methodology is provided at the end of this press release. Euclid data will prove that the 3D space curves in the fourth (space) dimension. That will prove that 3D space is embedded in 4D (hyper) space. Stars, planets, galaxies and humans are trapped in the 3D (hyper) surface of a (hyper) balloon 4D universe. Positive curvature also guarantees that the universe is closed and finite in size. Time itself is NOT the fourth dimension. Time emerges from expansion of the balloon universe in 4D (hyper) space.

James Webb Telescope's shocking findings has already spectacularly validated the above mentioned revolutionary, 'ultimate theory' of science. James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) had repeatedly made global headline news. It has shaken the foundations of cosmology, and entire science. JWST has discovered that MoM z14 galaxy existed when the universe was just 280 million years old (i.e. when the universe was really in infant stage). The measured emission lines from this galaxy indicated overabundance of elements like nitrogen and carbon, and even oxygen (atomic number 8, atomic mass 16). This was incredibly shocking because there is not a single theoretical model that predicts this much heavy elements this early on (which would require the birth and death of several generations of stars). JWST also discovered Zhúlóng, an enormous spiral galaxy (appears as Milky Way galaxy's cosmic twin). Zhúlóng is a mature galaxy and seriously challenges current theories about galaxy formation. JWST has made many other such incredible discoveries. But the core message is: The infant universe appears to be eerily similar to what it is right now after 13.8 billion years since the Big Bang. The reason why the infant universe looks the same as mature (adult) universe is very simple: James Webb Telescope is looking at 13.5 billion years old objects from human perspective, but is seeing in real-time from universe's perspective, and hence it looking at those distant object as it is right now. It will be shameful if the core message from the largest and most powerful space telescope ever (with a price tag of more than 10 billion US dollars) is ignored by the global scientific community.

At the heart of Einstein's relativity, there is a contradiction; a paradox. For any observer, light appears to be travelling at the velocity c (= 299,792,458 m/s), and hence would take millions or even billions of years to move from one galaxy to another. But from the photon's perspective, time stops ticking completely. Photon (particle of light) does not experience the passage of time while moving from one galaxy to another. In other words, light can travel instantaneously across farthest distances in the universe. Unfortunately, Einstein himself did not understand the true physical meaning of relativity, and (incredibly!) the world is still unaware what Einstein's mathematics is really telling, or at least very reluctant to accept the undeniable but shocking truth.

A revolutionary theory (expanding hyper-balloon universe) has emerged which naturally reconciles the two bitterly conflicting pillars of physics, as well as unifies physics with cosmology. It claims to satisfy all three necessary conditions for a scientific revolution, and usher in a complete paradigm shift in science. The wall of the balloon universe is made up of invisible scalar fields (somewhat similar to invisible electric and magnetic fields) and particles (which are mere excitations/resonances in those fields, just as the stunningly accurate 'Quantum Field Theory' insists). Since stars and planets and even humans are made up of particles, therefore all forms of matter is eternally trapped within the 3D hypersurface of fields which makes up the wall of the (hyper) balloon. The theory claims about the existence of two different frames of reference/viewpoints (one viewpoint is from any point on the surface, and another viewpoint is from the center of the balloon universe). The universe is perceived differently from each viewpoint, and this also implies the existence of two different concepts of time. Photon's perspective happens to be the center of the universe viewpoint.

There are two pillars of modern physics: Einstein's Relativity and Quantum Mechanics. Both are spectacularly successful in their own domains, but are in bitter mutual conflicts. The core conflict is about the nature of time and is known as the 'problem of time'. Quantum mechanics regards the flow of time as universal and absolute, whereas relativity regards the flow of time as malleable and relative. Experiments have supported both concepts. Sagnac effect demonstrates that simultaneity is absolute and support Quantum Mechanics' view of time. Muon decay experiments as well as Hafele-Keating experiment (which involved flying atomic clocks around the world on commercial airplane) support relativistic view about time. Actually Quantum Mechanics is the center of the universe perspective, while relativity is all about being trapped in the 3D (hyper) surface of the expanding universe, but being free to move along any three mutually perpendicular directions.

Ever since Hubble's law was discovered, scientists speculated (based on the peculiar form of Hubble's law, which denies a center) that the analogy of an expanding balloon best described the shape of the universe. This view was rejected based on wrong assumptions and replaced by the presently accepted (Standard Model of Cosmology) model of a flat and infinite universe, which is wrong! Scientists are confident that they have measured the universe to be (3D) flat using two different methods. Unfortunately, neither method is capable of measuring the extrinsic curvature of a 3D hyper-surface:

1) One cannot measure the curvature of a 3 dimensional (hyper) surface using summation of plane angles in a triangle. That works for a 2 dimensional surface curving in the 3rd dimension. But for measuring the curvature of a 3 dimensional (hyper) surface, one needs the sum of solid angles (i.e. one needs a tetrahedron and not a triangle). The 'sum of angles of the triangle' checkup which scientists had applied to CMB (Cosmic Microwave Background) spots is bound to show that the universe is (3D) flat!

2) One cannot measure the curvature of the universe using the critical mass-energy density method of General Relativity (General Relativity is an insider viewpoint of a being trapped inside 3D hyper-surface. General Relativity can measure intrinsic curvature, but not the extrinsic curvature).

In short, scientists are wrong about the shape, size and workings of the Universe, and this has resulted in crisis in both physics and cosmology. The presently accepted model of the universe cannot even satisfactorily answer a simple question“if the universe is expanding, what it is expanding into?” Equally embarrassingly, scientists have not been able to locate a center of the universe. Scientists try to avoid the question by taking refuge to 'an infinitely large universe'. But there is a BIG problem. In the vastness of the cosmos, each galaxy can be considered as a point mass. Even when the number of galaxies (n) tends to infinity, the powerful formula for 'center of mass' guarantees that there remains a single point as the center of mass. The mere invocation of infinity will not dissuade anyone from the conclusion that there is indeed a center. Only a balloon shaped universe can rescue cosmology from this situation. There is a true center of a (birthday party) balloon, but it does not lie anywhere on the surface. The basic difference is: A balloon has a 2D surface, and exists in 3D space; while the (hyper) balloon universe has a 3D surface and exists in 4D (hyper) space. There are already very strong evidences for a fourth space dimension. [Kindly search in Google or Bing:“Undeniable proof for the existence fourth (space) dimension” DOI:10.13140/RG.2.2.27799.38560 ]

Euclid telescope data will make it impossible to deny a fourth (space/spatial and NOT time) dimension.

[ This paragraph is meant for scientists and experts. One can skip this, and jump to the next paragraph:

The standard model of cosmology (SMC) is based on the Friedmann equations, which are derived from Einstein's field equations of gravity for the Friedmann-Lemaître-Robertson-Walker (FLRW) metric. The Minkowski SpaceTime (MST) metric, which can explain all aspects of special relativity (including time dilation, length contraction, and relative simultaneity), describes SpaceTime far from massive objects. One article (titled“Shape and size of the universe: challenging the Standard Model of Cosmology”) contends that the currently accepted mathematical interpretation of the MST metric (as well as the FLRW metric) is incorrect, which has misled cosmologists from reaching a definite conclusion about the true shape and size of the universe. The temporal parts of both metrics are identical, and either metric can be used to determine the shape and size of the universe if the mathematical interpretation is corrected. The universe is like the 3D hypersurface of a 4D hypersphere; or in other words, the shape is like a (hyper) balloon. The shape is not plane (i.e. not 3D flat), and it is not infinite; it is a finite 3D hypersurface. Astronomers are confident that they have measured the universe to be 3D flat using two different methods. However, neither method can measure the extrinsic curvature of a 3D hypersurface. Also, other exotic shapes for the universe, like torus (doughnut) or dodecahedron, need not be considered. The universe is expanding like a balloon. Taking the radial expansion velocity of the universe as C (as dictated by spacetime equations) and the age of the universe as 13.8 billion years, the value of the Hubble constant obtained using this model (71.002 km/s/Mpc) agrees well with the accepted values (69.8 and 74 km/s/Mpc calculated by two different methods). Presently accepted SMC cannot explain why it has this particular value of Hubble constant. SMC cannot provide a satisfactory answer to the question "If the universe is expanding, what is it expanding into?" Additionally, SMC faces embarrassing situation trying to answer "Where is the center of the universe?" The model presented in this paper provides clear answers to both questions. Since the MST metric and Hubble's law both say the same thing in that model, it demonstrates that the model is correct.] Continued in next paragraph....

Year 2026 is not over yet. The 2026 Grand Finale is just about to begin. 2026 is year of scientific revolution and historic paradigm shift in science. A scientific revolution is imminent in 2026 due to seven serious reasons. An almost repeat of the original scientific revolution (Europe, 16th and 17th century) is inevitable.

Modern science is built on fundamental mathematical and conceptual errors. The mistakes run deep. Scientists failed to understand that imaginary numbers denote a higher dimension (a physical fourth space dimension). That is why scientists are absolutely clueless why imaginary numbers are so ubiquitous in science, physics and cosmology. In fact, imaginary numbers are real! [Kindly search in Google or Bing:“Science is standing on shaky mathematical pillars, which guarantees a scientific revolution”].

The presently accepted concept of SpaceTime itself is faulty! SpaceTime is not a four dimensional continuum; and this blunder makes a scientific revolution inevitable and a paradigm shift in science imminent. The mathematics of SpaceTime metrics is correct. But the math is telling something else!

[Kindly search in Google or Bing:

1)“Rescuing Physics and Cosmology by revising the concept of SpaceTime”

2)“What is SpaceTime? The shocking answer can rewrite Physics and Cosmology”]

METHODOLOGY (Euclid Telescope Data Analysis)

Euclid telescope will show that the universe is positively curved (and not flat as presently believed). A circle drawn on curved surface (of a sphere) has shorter circumference compared to a circle of same radius drawn on a flat surface. Take the example of an orange peel. Orange peels are curved (dome shaped). A circular piece of orange peel has a shorter edge than a pancake of the same size. That is why forcing it to flatten by pressing it causes the orange pill to split at the edges.

[ Note: The following is a technical detail for experts, and may be skipped. In mathematical language, the circumference of a circle drawn on a curved sphere will have a circumference less than twice pi (3.14159...) of the radius. When extended to three dimensions, the equivalent of a circle becomes a sphere, and the circumference is replaced by a spherical surface. The equivalent statement for a sphere drawn on the 3D curved (hyper) surface of a 4D (hyper) sphere will be: Spherical surface area will be less than four times pi (3.14159...) of the radius squared].

It was already clarified that Euclid Space Telescope can see approximately 19.5 billion light-years distant galaxies for its wide survey, and up to 29.8 billion light-years for its deep survey. [ Note: The statement that Euclid sees objects "10 to 13 billion light-years away" means that the light has been traveling through space for 10 to 13 billion years to reach the Euclid telescope. When the expansion of space is taken into account, it translates to previously mentioned, proper (co-moving) distances].

Euclid telescope is designed to see up to 10 billion light years (b. l.y.) in look-back time in regular survey. A sphere of 10 b. l.y. can be partitioned into spherical bands (say 7-8 b. l.y., 8-9 b. l.y. etc or finer bands like 3-3.5 b. l.y., 3.5-4.0 b. l.y. etc.) The number of galaxies falling in each spherical band can be counted. The galaxy-count prediction of (hyper) balloon model of a curved universe certainly differs from the flat model of presently accepted, Standard Model of Cosmology (SMC). The SMC predicts that the number of galaxies should be proportional to the square of radius, while balloon model predicts the number to deviate (become lesser and lesser than SMC prediction with increasing radius). This is an extremely crucial result since it is based on a hallowed principle that the distribution of galaxies on a large enough scale of the universe is uniform. Besides, since hundreds of millions of galaxies will be mapped; any local non-uniformity will be erased out. This result will settle the debate over the shape and size of the universe once and for all.

DISCUSSIONS AND CONCLUSION

History has repeatedly shown that in matters of science, the entire World can be wrong! And that too for surprising long periods. Aristotle said "Heavier objects fall faster than lighter objects". He demonstrated this by dropping a stone and a feather together. Aristotle's statement was accepted as unquestionable truth and remained unchallenged for 2000 years (yes, two millennia!) until Galileo challenged it by dropping two metal balls of different sizes from the leaning tower of Pisa.

"In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual" - Galileo Galilei.

Every scientific revolution in the past has ended up having enormous social and cultural influence. For example, Copernicus's helio-centrism threatened human sense of being right in the center of the universe (and hence the 'sun centric model' was bitterly opposed by the powerful church but ultimately all oppositions proved futile. In fact, the church had to issue a public apology recently for its role). Darwin's theory of evolution challenged the intuition that humans were fundamentally different from other animals. People during that time were outraged and dismissed it as plain nonsense. Yet, yesterday's nonsense ended up as today's commonsense! Einstein's relativity upended all faith in common sense ideas about the flow of time. Time started mixing with space for very fast moving objects, and time revealed its character as another dimension!

The upcoming scientific revolution shall be the greatest ever, and force humans to change the way of thinking about the most basic features of the universe, including the nature of space and time. Space and Time underlies Physics and Cosmology, and are the most fundamental concepts imaginable in entire Science. It will be a conceptual revolution that would have implications far beyond the world of science. The scale of social and cultural impact of the upcoming scientific revolution is quite unthinkable.

A scientific revolution is unstoppable. No one can stop a revolution whose time has come.

Earnest Appeal

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About:

Mr. Joseph T. Kurien (a former Cochin University graduate) is an independent researcher and a part-time science writer. He presently works in Manappuram software and consultancy.