“This Book Is Not Ready!” Receives Literary Titan Book Award For Its Hilarious, Interactive Approach To Children's Storytelling

MOORE, OK - November 12, 2026 - Independent children's book author and illustrator Jonathan Woodall, creator of JWoodall, has received the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award for his imaginative picture book, This Book Is Not Ready! The award recognizes a delightfully unconventional story that breaks the fourth wall, invites readers into the creative process, and celebrates the power of imagination, perseverance, and embracing mistakes.

This Book Is Not Ready! introduces readers to a wide-eyed, scribbled character known as the Narrator, who suddenly discovers that he is inside a book with no plot, no scenery, and absolutely no plan. Determined to create a proper story, the increasingly frustrated Narrator recruits readers to help him bring his adventure to life. What follows is a hilarious journey filled with unexpected twists, oversized dragons, missing ideas, and a very opinionated squirrel.

Unlike traditional picture books, This Book Is Not Ready! transforms reading into an interactive experience. Children are encouraged to shake the book, turn it upside down, point to objects, and use their imaginations to help the Narrator overcome one ridiculous obstacle after another. Packed with hidden jokes, expressive illustrations, and clever surprises, the story offers entertainment for young readers while giving parents plenty of opportunities to join in the fun.

In its review, Literary Titan praised the book's inventive reader participation, humor, and dynamic illustrations, highlighting how each interactive moment makes children active participants in the unfolding adventure. The review also celebrated the book's underlying message, stating, "Its most appealing idea is that a messy beginning can be enough to get everyone creating together."

For Woodall, that message reflects his own experiences as an author and illustrator, as well as his belief that creativity should be enjoyable rather than intimidating.

"I hope children recognize that it's okay to make mistakes, get frustrated, or not know exactly what they're doing," Woodall shared in an interview with Literary Titan. "Nobody has everything figured out, and sometimes the things that go wrong can lead to something even better than what we originally imagined."

Woodall drew inspiration for the Narrator's personality from his creative challenges, developing a character who is stubborn, impatient, occasionally dramatic, but ultimately unwilling to give up. As the Narrator experiments with different ideas and learns to embrace unexpected outcomes, the story reinforces the importance of determination, flexibility, and creative problem-solving.

The book also reflects Woodall's experiences drawing and inventing stories with his youngest daughter, Charlotte, whose imagination helped inspire the project. Through their shared creative adventures, Woodall discovered how even the simplest ideas can turn into something memorable when children are encouraged to explore without worrying about perfection.

This latest recognition marks Woodall's second Literary Titan Book Award, following his previous award for The Curious Quest of Little Luna. With This Book Is Not Ready!, his third children's book, Woodall continues to establish a distinctive voice in children's literature through engaging illustrations, imaginative characters, and stories designed to inspire laughter and creativity.

Readers, parents, educators, and anyone who believes that imagination has no limits are invited to discover This Book Is Not Ready! The award-winning children's book is available through Amazon. Pick up a copy today and experience a story where every page brings a new surprise, every mistake sparks an opportunity, and readers help create the adventure.

About the Author

Jonathan Woodall is an independent children's book author and illustrator and the creator of JWoodall. Known for his imaginative storytelling, expressive characters, and playful visual style, Woodall creates engaging reading experiences that encourage creativity, laughter, and exploration. This Book Is Not Ready! is his third children's book and his second recipient of the Literary Titan Book Award, following The Curious Quest of Little Luna. Inspired by his passion for illustration and the joy of creating stories with his children, Woodall strives to encourage young readers to embrace their imaginations, experiment with new ideas, and discover that creativity does not require perfection.

For more information about Jonathan Woodall, his books, and his illustrations, visit .