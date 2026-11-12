Award-Winning Fantasy Adventure“Of Inklings And Willowpillars” By Brent K. Newcomb Receives Literary Titan Book Award

United States - November 12, 2026 - Acclaimed for its imaginative world-building, Victorian charm, and compelling exploration of morality, Of Inklings and Willowpillars, the first installment in Brent K. Newcomb's The Chronicles of Ber'Ebrin, has received the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award. Blending whimsical storytelling with dark fantasy, philosophical depth, and unforgettable characters, the novel invites teen and adult readers into a sprawling universe where friendship, courage, and the choices that define us are tested beyond imagination.

Set in 1877 in the fictional New England town of Vanover, Of Inklings and Willowpillars follows five young adventurers known as the Inklings: Mary, Charlotte, Edgar, Charles, and Jules. Guided by the eccentric Professor Augustus Peabody, the children discover a mysterious map, six enchanted key-coins, and a portal leading to extraordinary worlds. What begins as an exhilarating adventure quickly becomes a dangerous journey through the Colorless Kingdoms, where pirate skiffs navigate desert seas, strange creatures roam ancient realms, and sinister forces threaten their lives.

As the Inklings confront slavers, magical transformations, treacherous rulers, and supernatural corruption, they uncover a deeper mystery surrounding Ber'Ebrin, the legendary Beautiful Place that can only be found by those worthy enough to enter, yet never by those actively seeking it. Beneath the novel's playful humor and fantastical landscapes lies a profound examination of free will, temptation, loyalty, and the courage to choose goodness when doing so comes at a personal cost.

In its enthusiastic review, Literary Titan praised Newcomb's distinctive storytelling, describing the novel as“a wonderfully eccentric fantasy adventure that combines Victorian charm, fairy-tale magic, and a mischievous sense of humor.” The review also commended the book's imaginative creatures, richly developed settings, memorable characters, and its ability to balance lighthearted adventure with genuine peril.

Literary Titan further highlighted the novel's appeal across generations, observing that its darker themes, literary references, and layered humor provide adult readers with as much to appreciate as younger fantasy enthusiasts. Drawing comparisons to the imaginative traditions of C.S. Lewis and L. Frank Baum, the review recognized Newcomb's unique combination of classic portal fantasy, Victorian atmosphere, and absurdist comedy.

For Newcomb, the inspiration behind the series emerged from an enduring philosophical question presented in Plato's Republic: Would someone still choose to do good if there were no consequences for wrongdoing?

“I wanted to test this exact philosophical dilemma through an ensemble of children whose distinct flaws and virtues would collide under pressure,” Newcomb explained in an author interview.

That central question became the foundation of The Chronicles of Ber'Ebrin, an ambitious 21-book saga that Newcomb originally wrote between 2005 and 2011 and has continued refining. The series gradually evolves from whimsical childhood adventure into darker, more sophisticated explorations of sacrifice, corruption, redemption, and the complexities of human nature.

With its Literary Titan Book Award recognition, Of Inklings and Willowpillars establishes an exciting beginning to a richly imagined literary universe that challenges readers to consider not simply where adventure might lead, but who they might become along the way.

Discover the award-winning adventure today. Of Inklings and Willowpillars by Brent K. Newcomb is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers are invited to purchase their copy and enter the extraordinary Polycosmos, where impossible worlds await, danger lurks beyond every doorway, and the greatest adventures begin with a single courageous step.

About the Author

Brent K. Newcomb is a fantasy author, illustrator, and Midwest-based immigration attorney who creates cross-generational adventures blending folklore, mythology, history, humor, and philosophical inquiry. Inspired by literary giants including L. Frank Baum, Lewis Carroll, C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Roald Dahl, Newcomb crafts immersive fictional worlds that explore friendship, family, courage, morality, power, corruption, and redemption. His professional experiences in immigration law inform his nuanced examination of human struggles, institutional systems, and ethical choices. Through The Chronicles of Ber'Ebrin, Newcomb combines his artistic imagination and passion for storytelling to create a sweeping fantasy saga for curious young readers and adults who never stopped believing in the possibility of extraordinary worlds.