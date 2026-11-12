From Farm Machinery To Forensic Engineering: Dax Wells Of Cornerstone Engineering Consulting LLC Brings Lifelong Experience To Industrial Machinery Investigations

MENAFN - GetNews)Cornerstone Engineering ConsultingCornerstone Engineering & Consulting founder applies nearly two decades of engineering, manufacturing and quality management experience to machinery failure analysis and expert witness services.

YAKIMA, Wash. - November 12, 2026 - From operating and repairing agricultural equipment to designing mobile & industrial machinery and overseeing manufacturing systems, mechanical engineer Dax Wells has spent much of his life understanding how machines work. Now, as founder of Cornerstone Engineering & Consulting LLC, Wells applies that experience to mechanical failure analysis and expert witness services, helping attorneys examine complex machinery accidents and product liability cases.

A licensed professional engineer with bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering, Wells brings nearly two decades of industry experience to technical investigations involving forklifts, aerial lifts, agricultural equipment and industrial machinery. His background spans machinery design, manufacturing operations and quality management, providing insight into the factors that can contribute to mechanical failures.

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Who is Dax Wells? Dax Wells is a licensed Professional Engineer, founder of Cornerstone Engineering & Consulting LLC, and mechanical engineering expert witness with nearly two decades of industry experience.

What makes his expertise distinctive? His background spans operating and repairing equipment, designing machinery, developing manufacturing systems, and managing quality processes.

What does Cornerstone Engineering & Consulting do? The company provides engineering consulting, machinery failure analysis, expert witness services for product liability & personal injury.

What equipment does he work with? Forklifts, telehandlers, aerial lifts, agricultural machinery, and other industrial mechanical equipment. Who benefits from his work? Expert witness services and Attorneys handling machinery-related litigation in product liability or personal injury and organizations requiring specialized mechanical engineering analysis. Product designers and manufacturers benefit in their development of and optimization of their manufacturing processes and quality systems.

Engineering Expertise Built From the Ground Up

Wells' interest in machinery began during his childhood in Central Washington's agricultural communities, where he gained firsthand experience operating and repairing equipment. His early exposure to mechanical systems, combined with an aptitude for mathematics and science, ultimately led him to pursue engineering professionally.

Throughout his career, Wells has designed specialized machinery, including equipment used for medical device testing, and managed teams responsible for machinery design and development.

His experience extends beyond engineering drawings. Wells has helped develop the manufacturing systems used to build machinery and managed quality personnel and processes responsible for evaluating finished equipment.

"Having worked with machinery from operation and repair through design, manufacturing and quality control, I understand how decisions made at each stage can affect a machine's performance," Wells said. "That experience allows me to evaluate equipment failures from multiple perspectives rather than focusing solely on what happened at the time of an accident."

Applying Manufacturing Experience to Expert Witness Investigations

Through Cornerstone Engineering & Consulting LLC, Wells provides mechanical engineering analysis and expert witness support for attorneys handling equipment-related litigation.

His investigations involve reviewing technical documentation, examining machinery and evaluating potential contributing factors, including design characteristics, manufacturing quality, maintenance practices and operating conditions.

Wells works with both plaintiff and defense attorneys, emphasizing that engineering opinions must be grounded in scientific methodology and supported by evidence, regardless of the retaining party's position.

As his expert witness practice develops, Wells continues drawing on his extensive manufacturing background to help legal professionals understand complicated mechanical systems and the circumstances surrounding machinery failures.

About Cornerstone Engineering & Consulting

Cornerstone Engineering & Consulting LLC, founded by Dax Wells, P.E., provides mechanical engineering consulting, machinery failure analysis, product liability support and expert witness services. The company specializes in technical analysis involving industrial machinery, aerial work platforms, agriculture equipment, telehandlers, forklifts and other mechanical equipment.

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