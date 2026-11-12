Em + Elle Marketing Brings Embedded Fractional Marketing To Charlotte-Area Business Owners

MENAFN - GetNews) Senior strategy and hands-on execution from one partner embedded in your business, without the overhead of a full-time marketing hire.

Charlotte, NC - November 12, 2026 - Em + Elle Marketing, a fractional marketing agency serving the Charlotte area and business owners nationwide, has announced the availability of its embedded fractional marketing services for small businesses in the Charlotte region. The model places a senior marketing partner inside a client's business to own both the strategy and the execution across paid ads, social media, email, and SMS, without the salary, benefits, and overhead of a full-time hire.

The Gap No One Wants to Name

There's a particular kind of frustration that builds when marketing is technically happening and nothing feels connected to it. Content goes out. Ad budgets get spent. Vendors send reports. And at some point, the owner stops expecting any of it to show up as new business.

The instinct is to fix the execution. Find a better vendor. Try a different channel. The problem is usually upstream from all of that.

When no one owns the strategy behind the marketing, each vendor optimizes for their own metrics. The ads, the social posts, and the emails speak to different customers. No one can say what a successful quarter looks like across all of it. That's not a vendor failure. That's what happens when strategy has no owner, and it gets more expensive the longer it goes unaddressed.

What the Embedded Fractional Model Does

Em + Elle Marketing puts one senior partner in that ownership seat, and that same partner runs the execution. From day one, Em + Elle works directly with the owner and their team, sitting in on team meetings and showing up to content shoots instead of routing everything through a single point of contact.

Engagements are built to set clear priorities tied to what the business is working toward in the next twelve months, track every lead back to where it came from, and connect marketing decisions to how the business runs day to day.

Clients choose the level of support that fits: full strategy and execution, a strategic partner who works alongside an existing team, or execution support for businesses that already have a clear plan.

"Fractional" describes the time commitment. It doesn't describe the level of accountability.

Brooke Peters, Founder of Em + Elle Marketing, put it plainly:

"Most small businesses we talk to have plenty of marketing happening, but nobody owns the strategy or can tell them what it's bringing in. That's the gap we close. We work like an in-house team, sitting in on the meetings, tracking every lead back to where it came from, and holding ourselves accountable to the numbers that matter, not checking in once a month like a vendor."

A Picture of What This Changes

Consider a growing HVAC company running Google Ads, social media, and email through separate vendors. Each vendor sends their own report. Each channel shows activity. But no one can explain how those pieces work together, or what a good month looks like across all of them. The problem isn't the vendors. It's that nobody owns the connection between the work and the goal. Em + Elle fills that seat, then runs the work itself.

In engagements structured this way, one of the first shifts is that the owner can finally see which leads came from where, and which ones turned into revenue. That sounds simple. It isn't. Getting there takes someone with the access and proximity to connect marketing to what happens after a lead comes in.

Who This Is and Isn't For

The model works best for business owners who have outgrown referrals and already have some marketing in motion. If you've got channels running, vendors or a team doing the work, and you're tired of guessing whether any of it is moving the needle, this is built for you.

It isn't the right fit for every stage. Businesses still figuring out their core offer typically need to get that settled before an embedded partner adds full value. The model is most effective when the foundation exists and what's missing is someone to own the direction and run the work.

For businesses past that stage, waiting isn't a neutral position. Every quarter without someone accountable for marketing is a quarter of budget pointed in several directions at once.

About Em + Elle Marketing

Em + Elle Marketing is a fractional marketing agency based in the Charlotte, NC area. It works with growth-minded business owners, locally and across the country, who want a marketing partner embedded in their business instead of standing outside it. Founded by Brooke Peters after years managing 40+ client accounts in corporate marketing, Em + Elle owns both strategy and execution across paid ads, social media, email, and SMS. No cookie-cutter strategies. No middlemen between the plan and the work.

Learn more at emellemarketing.