David Ryan Mangum: Why Safety And Quality Live Or Die On The Same Habit

MENAFN - GetNews) In this Q&A, David Ryan Mangum, President of SMT Inc., explains why he treats safety and quality as one discipline on the plant floor, not two separate programs run by two separate teams.

Raleigh, North Carolina, United States - November 12, 2026 - "Early in my career, I watched plants run them as separate conversations," Mangum says. "Safety had its own meeting. Quality had its own meeting. But on the floor, they are the same moment. A person who is rushing, distracted, or unsure of a step is the same person who makes a quality mistake and the same person who gets hurt."

He points to his years in sheet metal fabrication and industrial manufacturing, where the margin for a missed step is small. "If someone skips a check because they are behind on a deadline, that is not two problems. It is one habit showing up twice."

What Does Accountability Look Like on the Floor?

Mangum says it starts with naming what happened, plainly. "Accountability is not punishment. It is a conversation that says, here is what we expected, here is what happened, and here is what we do next. If a leader skips that conversation, the team learns that standards are optional."

He adds that accountability has to run both directions. "I expect my supervisors to hold the line on safety and quality. I also expect them to tell me when the schedule I set makes that hard. That is a two-way street, not a one-way order."

Where Do Plants Usually Get This Wrong?

"The biggest mistake is treating safety and quality as paperwork," Mangum says. "A checklist gets signed, but nobody asked whether the step actually makes sense for the job in front of them. When people stop thinking and start just signing, that is when both break down at the same time."

He also sees plants separate the two by department. "Quality reports to one manager, safety to another, and operations to a third. Nobody owns the whole picture. On the floor, the operator does not experience three departments. They experience one shift."

What Do You Tell a New Supervisor on Day One?

"I tell them to walk the floor before they open a laptop," Mangum says. "Watch how people move. Watch where they hesitate. Hesitation is information. It usually means a step is unclear, a tool is missing, or the standard was never really explained."

He also tells new supervisors to ask questions before they give answers. "If you walk in telling people what they are doing wrong, you lose them. If you walk in asking why they do it this way, you learn something, and they start trusting you."

What Keeps This From Becoming Just Another Policy?

Mangum says the answer is repetition from leadership, not a document. "A plant can print a poster. That is not what changes behavior. What changes behavior is a supervisor who stops at the same station every shift and asks the same question. Over time, people stop seeing it as a rule and start seeing it as how the place runs."

He adds that trust is what makes the habit stick. "I built teams in youth sports for fourteen years, coaching basketball, soccer, and baseball. The lesson carries over directly. Kids do not follow a coach because of a rulebook. They follow a coach they trust, who shows up consistently and treats them fairly. Grown adults on a plant floor are not that different."

Where Does This Lead for a Plant Over Time?

"When safety and quality are treated as one habit, the numbers on both sides tend to move together," Mangum says. "You do not get a plant with great quality and a poor safety record, or the reverse, not for long. They rise and fall together because they come from the same source: whether people trust the standard enough to follow it when nobody is watching."

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About David Ryan Mangum

David Ryan Mangum is President of SMT Inc. He previously served as Plant Manager at New Standard Corporation and as Operations Manager at Pamlico Air. He is known for his work in manufacturing operations and team development, with a background in sheet metal fabrication and industrial manufacturing. Mangum lives in Elm City, North Carolina, and operates in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. Outside of work, he coached youth basketball, soccer, and baseball for fourteen years, and spends time boating, fishing, hunting, and with his family and grandchildren.

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