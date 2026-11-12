The 97Th International Rally Will Be Held In Nanchang In 2027.

MENAFN - GetNews)The 97th F.I.C.C. International Rally, a carnival for campers, caravanners and RV enthusiasts from around the world, is set to be held in Nanchang, capital city of east China's Jiangxi Province, from April 30 to May 9, 2027.

The cooperation agreement for the 97th F.I.C.C. International Rally was recently signed in Nanchang, where the rally's organizing committee was also established and unveiled.

The main venue for the rally will be the Jiangxi International Automobile Expo Center, comprising Hall C, Hall D and an outdoor plaza, with a total exhibition area of approximately 160,000 square metres and direct metro access.

The outdoor camping experience area will be set in Fushan Forest Park, which covers more than 66.7 hectares (over 1,000 mu) of pristine woodland. Professional RV pitches will be built there in accordance with F.I.C.C. international standards.

The China Nanchang International Automobile & RV Camping Outdoor Life Carnival will be held concurrently, creating a dual-venue format that combines indoor exhibitions with outdoor experiences.

Founded in 1933, F.I.C.C. is the world's leading federation for camping, caravanning and motor caravanning, bringing together national federations, clubs and enthusiasts from more than 30 countries. Its flagship International Rally has been held 96 times to date.

Nanchang is cultivating the consumer side of its automotive aftermarket, spanning pickup trucks, RVs, classic cars, vehicle modification, automotive culture and motorsport. By vigorously promoting the RV and camping industry and encouraging RVs to become part of everyday life, the city aims to energize the entire automotive industrial chain and develop into an automotive city of national influence and distinctive character.

Mr. Pereira, President of the Fédération Internationale de Camping, de Caravanning et d'Autocaravaning (F.I.C.C.), recently visited Nanchang. He noted that Nanchang enjoys a prime location, rich cultural and tourism resources and strong industrial momentum, and that F.I.C.C. attaches great importance to its cooperation with the city.

F.I.C.C. will work actively to connect global RV and camping industry resources with Nanchang and help upgrade the city's RV and camping industry, he added.

The organizing committee sincerely welcomes RV and camping enthusiasts from around the world to gather in Nanchang for this grand event and experience first-hand the unique charm of RV and camping life in the“Hero City”. See you in Nanchang from April 30 to May 9, 2027!