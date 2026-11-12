Dreams As Divine Messages Marty Tilley Shares Her Prophetic Journey In Grasping For Spiritual Sight With Kate Delaney On Global Book Network

MENAFN - GetNews) The Tennessee author reveals how a series of vivid, unsettling dreams opened her eyes to the ways God still speaks

ADAMS, TN - November 12, 2026 - Tennessee author and woman of faith Marty Tilley recently sat down with host Kate Delaney on Global Book Network (GBN) for a featured interview about her debut release, Grasping for Spiritual Sight. In the conversation, Tilley opens the door to a deeply personal spiritual awakening, one built around a series of striking prophetic dreams, and shares an honest, moving account of how God continues to communicate in the night hours, equipping believers for the trials that lie ahead.

At the heart of the interview is a message that runs throughout Tilley's work: one small step can open the door to faith. Speaking with Delaney, she reflects on the dreams that set her on this path, what they revealed about her own walk with God, and why she believes every reader can learn to listen more closely to what He is already saying.

Tilley's story begins with dreams so vivid and unsettling that they followed her long after she woke. One in particular, centered on turmoil around the Statue of Liberty, stayed with her for years. Seeking answers, she turned to a professor, whose puzzling advice to“stay out of New York” made one thing clear: earthly expertise could not explain what she was experiencing. Only the Great Physician could. Her dreams, filled with flying cows, leviathans, and giants, were never designed to frighten her. They were preparing her.

Written as a two-year journal, Grasping for Spiritual Sight carefully interprets each vision, uncovering the meaning hidden in its symbols and connecting it to Tilley's own walk of faith as well as the larger spiritual conflict unfolding around us. Page by page, the book traces her path toward renewed clarity and courage, and toward the realization that God had been reaching out to her the entire time through dreams, visions, and moments of holy revelation.

“I discovered that God never stopped speaking, we just stopped listening,” Tilley explains when reflecting on what inspired the book.“Through dreams, illness, spiritual warfare, and miraculous foreshadowing, I learned that the Divine still visits us in the night, whispering, warning, and guiding those willing to pick up a pen and pay attention.”

More than a faith memoir, Grasping for Spiritual Sight is a heartfelt invitation for readers to learn the spiritual language of their own dreams. Tilley encourages each reader to pay closer attention to what God is already revealing, and she leaves them with a reassuring truth: no one walks this road alone. The battle is the Lord's, and He has never stopped speaking.

About the Author

Marty Tilley graduated cum laude from Austin Peay State University with a degree in Psychology and a minor in History, becoming the first member of her family to earn a college degree. She began her career in social work before stepping into leadership positions within her community, and in the late 1980s moved into marketing, serving psychiatric and rehabilitation hospitals. Her lifelong interest in personal transformation and her steadfast faith shine throughout her writing. Tilley makes her home in Adams, TN, where she devotes herself to helping others recognize the spiritual side of everyday life.

Watch the Interview and Get the Book

Marty Tilley's full interview with Kate Delaney is now available on Global Book Network:

. Grasping for Spiritual Sight is available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions on Amazon and through other major online retailers. To learn more about the book and its author, visit Tilley's website, Simply Marty, at.

Filled with hope, healing, and divine direction, Grasping for Spiritual Sight speaks to anyone who has sensed a greater purpose at work in their life. Order a copy today and discover the meaningful messages God may be sending through your dreams.