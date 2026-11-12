Science Fiction Novel Inceptum Incubus Examines Political Conflict As Governments Replace Human Workers With Androids

MENAFN - GetNews) Across Gaia and Andromeda we see how automation of the workforce can cause political issues and governmental control of technology.

Scotland, United Kingdom - November 12, 2026 - In Inceptum Incubus, a science fiction novel written by Xen Ovid-Sophron-Naso we see how Governments are considering their future regarding automation. We see it create a society that has created political issues due to its technological advancements. The story spans multiple interlinked galactic civilisations and shows how ambitious government policies can challenge the workforce, individual freedoms and political responsibility.

In 30,050 AD, Prime Minister Margaretta Du Plessis and Brazilian President Paulo de Oliveira launch a project to replace their human workforce with new advanced Androids. The Androids have been created by the Saxas Aeronautics and Space Administration and will work in the hospitality, security, adminstrative offices and customer service departments. Despite assurances to the displaced workers that they will find new jobs at a comparable wage, the new jobs have caused a lot of political controversy due to the fact they are being relocated to far off mining colonies.

Controversy arises during televised parliamentary debates held between Government officials and opposition leaders discussing the economy, advances in technology and the rights of the workforce. Often this leads to a rivalry between the opposition and Government. The story also includes a courtroom drama between the Government and the workforce. Alongside this there are assassination cases and war over tax on minerals.

This story is a great example of political sci-fi. It poses the question what happens if governments focus more on efficiency rather than personal choice. How do leaders deal with their citizens objecting to big decisions made by the government? The novel speculates on technological ambition, political power and responsibility when in a position of power.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Xen Ovid-Sophron-Naso a published political sci-fi novella writer novelist, who's past background & hobbies includes both an excellent photographic and some videography along video the editing side as well. My professional background includes Advanced Photography, Advanced Graphic Design, Web Design and Advanced Web Development.

Book Name: Inceptum Incubus

Author Name: Xen Ovid-Sophron-Naso

ISBN Number: 978-1806935277

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