MENAFN - GetNews) Shelton Powell, founder and CEO of Cart Capital, lays out why the company handles setup, suppliers, media buying, and creative in one place instead of leaving brand owners to stitch those pieces together themselves.

Tallahassee, FL, USA - November 12, 2026 - Cart Capital is built as an infrastructure company for ecommerce brands. That means it does not stop at one service and hand the rest off.

The company covers business setup, supplier relationships, media buying, creative strategy, and backend operations. Shelton Powell built it this way on purpose. Each of those pieces touches the others, and treating them as separate projects creates gaps that someone eventually has to close.

"A brand is not five separate problems," Powell says. "It's one system with five moving parts. If you hire five different people to solve five different pieces, nobody owns the system. You just own five invoices."

The Problem With Splitting the Work Across Vendors

Most brand owners build their operation one vendor at a time. A developer sets up the store. A separate agency runs the ads. A freelancer handles product photos. A supplier gets found through a forum post or a cold email.

Each person does their own job well enough. But nobody is responsible for how the pieces connect. When a media buyer launches a campaign that drives orders faster than the supplier can fulfill them, that is not a media problem or a supplier problem. It is a gap between two vendors who have never spoken to each other.

"Everyone optimizes their own piece," Powell says. "Nobody is paid to think about the whole thing. That's the job I built Cart Capital to do."

Why One Roof Changes the Incentives

When setup, supply, media, and creative sit inside one company, the incentives change. A media buyer who also understands the supply chain will not push a campaign the fulfillment side cannot support. A creative team that understands the margin structure will not pitch an idea that looks good on camera and loses money in production.

Powell describes this as removing the hand-off. Information that would normally get lost between vendors stays inside one operation, because the same team is accountable for the result, not just their individual task.

"I'm not interested in a department doing its job in isolation," he says. "I'm interested in the brand actually working. That only happens when the people building it are talking to each other every day, not passing a file back and forth once a month."

How This Plays Out for a Growing Brand

For a brand owner, the practical difference shows up in speed and in what gets caught before it becomes a problem.

A supplier issue gets flagged against the media plan before a campaign scales past what the supply chain can handle. A creative concept gets checked against the cost structure before it gets produced. Backend operations stay in sync with whatever the media side is driving, instead of finding out after the fact that orders outpaced capacity.

Cart Capital operates with a team of more than 40 people and has been involved in building hundreds of ecommerce brands under this structure. Powell says the model was never about offering more services for the sake of it. It was about removing the coordination problem that shows up the moment a brand tries to grow past what one or two people can hold in their head.

What It Takes to Run It This Way

Powell is direct about the cost of building a company this way. It is slower to set up than a single-service shop, and it requires people who can think past their own lane.

"It would be easier to just run ads and call it a day," he says. "But that's not what actually builds a brand that lasts. I'd rather build something harder to replicate than something easier to sell."

He points to the supplier relationships and backend operations as the parts that take the longest to get right, and the parts most agencies skip because they are not visible to a brand owner until something breaks.

"The visible stuff is easy to sell," Powell says. "The stuff underneath it is what actually determines whether the brand survives its first real growth spike."

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About Shelton Powell

Shelton Powell is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Cart Capital, an eCommerce infrastructure company that handles business setup, supplier relationships, media buying, creative strategy, and backend operations for ecommerce brands. Cart Capital operates with a team of more than 40 people and has been involved in building hundreds of successful ecommerce brands. Powell is based in Florida.

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