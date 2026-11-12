Police2peace Expands Policing Performance 360 With Mind Of The Company, Bringing AI-Powered Leadership Intelligence To Police Chiefs

MENAFN - GetNews)The real opportunity is to help police chiefs understand what's happening across their organizations and give their people the support they need to become more effective leaders." -- Lisa Broderick, Executive DirectorPolice2Peace expands Policing Performance 360 with Mind of the Company, an AI-powered capability that lets police chiefs ask questions across their department's 360-degree feedback. Developed under the leadership of Lisa Broderick, the platform helps law enforcement agencies identify leadership strengths, performance gaps, organizational patterns, and development priorities, bringing new intelligence to police officer evaluations, police chief coaching, and law enforcement leadership.

Bethesda, Maryland - November 12, 2026 - Police2Peace, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing effective policing and stronger community relationships, is expanding its Policing Performance 360 platform with Mind of the Company, an AI-powered capability that allows police chiefs to analyze leadership feedback across their departments.

The technology extends traditional 360-degree performance evaluations beyond individual officers, giving law enforcement leaders a way to identify recurring strengths, development needs, and differences in how personnel experience leadership.

From Individual Evaluations to Department-Wide Intelligence

Traditional police performance reviews often rely heavily on supervisory observations. Policing Performance 360 incorporates feedback from multiple stakeholders, giving officers, supervisors, and command personnel a broader perspective on how their leadership and professional behaviors are perceived.

The platform collects and organizes stakeholder feedback, identifies differences between self-assessments and other ratings, and produces individual development reports. Its AI-assisted reporting capabilities help supervisors prepare more informed conversations about performance, leadership, and professional growth.

With Mind of the Company, police chiefs can now examine patterns across completed assessments rather than reviewing each report separately.

A chief can ask which leadership competencies are consistently rated highly, what development needs appear most frequently, or whether stakeholder groups report different experiences. The platform analyzes available feedback to help leaders investigate those questions.

Making Leadership Development More Actionable

"Police chiefs have always had tremendous amounts of information about their departments, but much of what they need to know about leadership is buried in people's everyday experiences," said Lisa Broderick, Founder and Executive Director of Police2Peace. "Now they can ask questions of the feedback they've already collected and begin to see patterns that might otherwise take weeks to uncover," added Lisa Broderick.

Policing Performance 360 is designed for police officer performance evaluation, police supervisor development, command staff assessment, and leadership coaching. Its mobile-accessible assessments and AI-supported analysis offer an alternative to labor-intensive, manually administered 360-degree feedback processes.

The platform also complements Police2Peace's public safety coaching programs, which help officers and law enforcement executives translate assessment findings into specific leadership behaviors and sustained professional development.

"An assessment should be the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one," Lisa Broderick said. "The real opportunity is to help police chiefs understand what's happening across their organizations and give their people the support they need to become more effective leaders," emphasized Lisa Broderick.

Supporting the Future of Law Enforcement Leadership

Police2Peace is working with law enforcement agencies to apply Policing Performance 360 to leadership development, coaching, and organizational improvement.

Mind of the Company adds a department-wide analytical perspective, helping chiefs identify questions worth investigating and prioritize future development efforts.

The technology is intended to support professional judgment, not replace it. Assessment findings and AI-generated insights provide additional information for leaders to consider alongside operational experience, supervisory observations, and other evidence.

Police departments interested in Policing Performance 360 or a demonstration of Mind of the Company can contact Police2Peace.

About The Company Being Featured

Police2Peace is a national nonprofit organization advancing a culture of Peace Officers through training, leadership development, coaching, and technology. Its programs help law enforcement agencies strengthen professional performance, organizational effectiveness, and community trust through policing that is effective, empathetic and just.