Alexei Orlov Calls For A More Human Approach To Business Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews) Global business executive and MTM Choice founder Alexei Orlov discusses why empathy, dignity, and personal responsibility should remain central to corporate culture and long-term business success.

NEW YORK, NY - November 12, 2026 - As businesses face growing pressure to improve performance, adopt new technologies, and remain competitive, global business executive Alexei Orlov is encouraging leaders to consider an equally important question: How are the people within their organizations being treated?

With nearly 30 years of international business experience, Orlov has held senior leadership positions at Volkswagen, Omnicom, and Wunderman/WPP. He also founded MTM Choice, building the company into an international creative and advisory group with approximately 200 employees and $55 million in annual revenue.

Throughout his career, Orlov has worked across different countries, industries, and corporate cultures. Those experiences have shaped his belief that commercial success and human dignity should not be treated as competing priorities.

"Business can be demanding without becoming cruel," says Orlov. "There is a difference between expecting excellence from people and creating an environment where they are afraid to make a mistake, ask a question, or disagree with someone more senior."

Moving Beyond Fear-Based Management

Orlov believes one of a business leader's most important responsibilities is to create an environment where people can perform at a high level without unnecessary fear or internal politics.

While demanding standards are essential to business performance, he argues that leaders should examine how those standards are communicated and enforced.

An employee afraid to acknowledge a mistake may try to hide it. A manager who fears challenging a senior executive may remain silent about an important concern. Over time, these behaviors can prevent organizations from identifying problems before they become more serious.

For Orlov, creating a respectful workplace does not mean avoiding difficult conversations or lowering expectations. It means making accountability constructive rather than personal.

He encourages executives to consider whether employees understand what is expected of them, have the resources to succeed, and can raise concerns without fear of humiliation.

Empathy as a Practical Business Skill

Orlov also believes empathy deserves greater recognition as a professional skill, particularly among senior executives.

In large organizations, leaders often make decisions that affect employees they may never meet directly. Changes to reporting structures, business priorities, or operating models can create uncertainty throughout a company.

Understanding those consequences does not necessarily change the business decision, but it can influence how the decision is explained and implemented.

"People do not leave their worries, ambitions, or personal responsibilities at the office door," Orlov explains. "You may still have to make a difficult decision, but you can take the time to understand how it affects the people involved."

His experience leading international teams has reinforced the importance of listening before forming conclusions. Working across different cultures and markets requires an awareness that people may approach communication, authority, and collaboration differently.

Orlov believes executives benefit from treating those differences as opportunities to learn, not obstacles to overcome.

Why Leaders Must Be Willing to Admit Mistakes

Another important part of Orlov's leadership philosophy is the willingness to acknowledge personal limitations.

Despite his extensive experience, he has frequently emphasized that professional seniority does not make someone the most knowledgeable person in every situation.

"I do not have the license on brains," Orlov has said, reflecting his belief that effective leadership requires humility and a willingness to learn from others.

He argues that executives should be comfortable admitting when they don't have an answer, especially when facing unfamiliar challenges.

This approach can help create a workplace where employees feel more comfortable contributing ideas, asking questions, and identifying potential problems.

Orlov also believes that leaders should take responsibility when their own decisions fall short. Rather than concentrating exclusively on who made a mistake, organizations should examine what happened, why it happened, and what can be improved.

That distinction is especially important in businesses undergoing significant change, where uncertainty and imperfect information are often unavoidable.

Building a Culture Where People Feel Their Work Matters

For Orlov, the human side of leadership is closely connected to how individuals define professional success.

While revenue, profitability, and market performance remain important measures, he believes business leaders should also consider the value they create for the people around them.

He has previously described success as knowing that something he said or did made a meaningful difference to another person or organization.

That perspective influences how he thinks about employee development, mentorship, and organizational culture.

A workplace where people understand the purpose of their work and feel their contributions are recognized can create a stronger foundation for collaboration and long-term commitment.

Orlov encourages leaders to look beyond formal recognition programs and consider how they interact with employees in ordinary situations.

Taking time to listen to a concern, acknowledging a thoughtful suggestion, or explaining the reasoning behind a difficult decision can influence how people experience their workplace.

These actions may appear small individually, but Orlov believes they help establish the standards by which an organization operates.

Keeping Humanity at the Center of Business

As organizations continue to adopt artificial intelligence and other tools intended to improve efficiency, Orlov believes the importance of human judgment and responsibility will only increase.

Technology can help businesses analyze information, organize work, and complete routine tasks. However, decisions involving people still require an understanding of context, relationships, and consequences.

Orlov calls this combination of professional judgment and human understanding "human acuity."

He believes leaders should evaluate new technologies not only by how much time or money they save, but also by whether they improve the experience of employees and customers.

For executives, the challenge is balancing commercial ambition with the responsibility that comes with leading other people.

Orlov maintains that businesses do not have to choose between strong performance and respectful leadership. High expectations, accountability, empathy, and fairness can exist within the same organization.

Ultimately, he encourages executives to consider the kind of workplace their decisions are creating, not simply the results appearing in their financial reports.

"At the end of the day, people remember how they were treated," Orlov says. "A business can achieve extraordinary things, but leaders should also ask what kind of experience they created for the people who helped make those achievements possible."

About Alexei Orlov

Alexei Orlov is a global business executive, entrepreneur, and strategic adviser with nearly 30 years of experience in business transformation, marketing, and corporate leadership. He founded and led MTM Choice, an international creative and advisory group that grew to about 200 employees and $55 million in annual revenue. He secured $35 million in growth funding and remains an Advisor to the Chairman.

His previous roles include Group Chief Marketing Officer for Volkswagen across China and ASEAN, Divisional CEO within Omnicom, and Vice Chairman at Wunderman/WPP. He also co-founded MCW Brand Design Group, which Ogilvy & Mather later acquired.

Today, Orlov works with founders, boards, investors, and executive teams on business strategy, organizational transformation, and sustainable growth. His professional interests include entrepreneurship, leadership, human-centered business practices, and the relationship between technology and human judgment.