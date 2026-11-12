Seattle Hair Salon Tori Roper Hair Studio Launches New Website For Clients

MENAFN - GetNews)Tori Roper Hair Studio Tori Roper Hair Studio, a Seattle hair salon open since 2017, has launched a new website at ToriRoperHairStudio with pictures of its work, client reviews and a comprehensive list of its services.

SEATTLE, WA - November 12, 2026 - Tori Roper Hair Studio, a Seattle hair salon open since 2017, has launched a new website at ToriRoperHairStudio. It is the studio's first site of its own. Visitors will find pictures of the studio's work, client reviews and a comprehensive list of the services it provides.

Appointments still run through Vagaro, the studio's booking site. Clients who prefer the phone can call 206-227-2245. The studio stays open until 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, keeps Sunday hours and draws clients from a 30- to 40-mile radius.

Key takeaways:



The new website is live at ToriRoperHairStudio.

The site shows pictures of the studio's work, client reviews and a comprehensive list of services.

The studio opened in 2017 and serves clients within 30 to 40 miles of the city.

Hours run until 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and the salon opens on Sundays. Clients book through Vagaro or call 206-227-2245.

A website of its own

For years after opening in 2017, Tori Roper Hair Studio had no page of its own on the web. The new site changes that. Clients can now look the studio up at ToriRoperHairStudio, then book through Vagaro or call 206-227-2245.

What the new site includes

The website puts three things in one place. Pictures show the studio's work, with client reviews beside them. A comprehensive list spells out every service the studio provides, so clients know what it offers before they book through Vagaro or pick up the phone.

Evening, Sunday and holiday hours

Tori Roper Hair Studio stays open until 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It also opens on Sundays, on Veterans Day and on most bank holidays. Clients travel from a 30- to 40-mile radius around Seattle. Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and shoppers looking for a local business can now find the studio online.

About Tori Roper Hair Studio

Tori Roper Hair Studio is a hair salon in Seattle, Wash., that opened in 2017. The studio serves clients within a 30- to 40-mile radius and is open on Sundays. Book through Vagaro or call 206-227-2245, and learn more at ToriRoperHairStudio.