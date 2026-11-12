MENAFN - GetNews)Drug-Free Tennessee booth helping educators

Nashville, TN - November 12, 2026 - Drug-Free Tennessee volunteers spent the past week meeting with educators at back-to-back conferences in Nashville, Tenn., then St. Charles, Mo., providing teachers with free classroom resources to help students make healthy choices. Over the course of the week, educators from both states ordered dozens of classroom education kits and tens of thousands of booklets.

The outreach began in Nashville at a conference for school nurses where hundreds of teachers and school health professionals stopped by to learn about the materials and talk with volunteers about the challenges their students face. A second volunteer team then traveled to St. Charles for a health education conference, where educators from across Missouri ordered materials for their schools.

“Educators in both states told us the same thing: they care deeply about their students and want practical tools they can use right away,” said Julie Brinker, Drug-Free Ambassador with Drug-Free Tennessee.“Being able to put these resources directly into educators' hands means thousands more young people will have the information they need to make good decisions for their future.”

The booklets give students clear, age-appropriate information to help them make informed decisions and handle peer pressure. The education kits give teachers ready-to-use lesson materials for presenting the information in their classrooms.

“What stood out this week was how many educators came back to our table with colleagues,” said Brinker.“When teachers share resources with each other, the impact reaches far beyond one classroom.”

The materials are produced by the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and are available free to educators, parents and community groups. Educators who want to order materials or schedule a classroom presentation can visit drugfreetn or the Foundation's site at drugfreeworld.

About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit organization that provides educational resources to young people, families, educators and communities. Through its booklets, educational events and community outreach, Drug-Free Tennessee helps young people make informed choices and build healthy, productive lives.

For more information, visit drugfreetn.