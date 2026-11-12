Nvidia Board Moves to Oust CEO Jensen Huang Over Two Affairs
(MENAFN) Nvidia’s board is preparing to remove chief executive Jensen Huang after reports of two extramarital relationships, one with a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, a leading U.S. business daily reported Wednesday.
Directors could convene as early as Wednesday to determine Huang’s future at the chipmaker, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the business daily.
Hours earlier, a major national newspaper reported that Huang had carried on an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare. The paper cited five people who worked at the company.
The twin reports landed only days after Huang publicly acknowledged he had been unfaithful to his wife. The board is now examining whether he was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.
Directors could convene as early as Wednesday to determine Huang’s future at the chipmaker, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the business daily.
Hours earlier, a major national newspaper reported that Huang had carried on an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare. The paper cited five people who worked at the company.
The twin reports landed only days after Huang publicly acknowledged he had been unfaithful to his wife. The board is now examining whether he was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.
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