KP Braces For Rain And Thunderstorms As Westerly System Intensifies
According to the Met Office, a westerly weather system will intensify further on November 12 and is expected to affect upper parts of the country until the morning of November 14.
The forecast suggests intermittent rain and isolated hailstorms in Swat, Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
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Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and other parts of Punjab on November 12 and 13. Snowfall is likely in the mountainous areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The Met Office said daytime temperatures are expected to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the wet spell. Fog may also develop at some places in the plains after the rainfall.
The department has advised relevant authorities to take precautionary measures and urged farmers to plan their agricultural activities according to the expected weather conditions.
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