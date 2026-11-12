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Road To The Final: Pakistan Take On Bangladesh In Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final


Date: 2026-11-12 02:11:01

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The semi-finals of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup are being played today in Oman. Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final, while India will take on Afghanistan in the second.

The winners of both matches will qualify for the tournament final, scheduled for November 14.

Afghanistan topped Group B after winning all three of its matches, while India qualified for the semi-finals after securing two victories in Group A.

Also Read: KP braces for rain and thunderstorms as westerly system intensifies

Pakistan topped Group A by winning all three of its matches, while Bangladesh finished second in Group B.

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Tribal News Network

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