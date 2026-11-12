Road To The Final: Pakistan Take On Bangladesh In Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final
The winners of both matches will qualify for the tournament final, scheduled for November 14.
Afghanistan topped Group B after winning all three of its matches, while India qualified for the semi-finals after securing two victories in Group A.
Also Read: KP braces for rain and thunderstorms as westerly system intensifies
Pakistan topped Group A by winning all three of its matches, while Bangladesh finished second in Group B.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment