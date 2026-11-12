KP Police Eliminate Wanted Militant Commander In Bara Sheikhan
According to CTD records, Saifullah was a proclaimed offender wanted in several serious cases. He was also allegedly involved in improvised explosive device (IED) attacks targeting security checkpoints and an attack in the Ali Masjid area of Jamrud.
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said Saifullah had been living in Afghanistan for the past three years to evade arrest. He recently returned to Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities after being appointed commander of a militant group.
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During the police operation, he carried out a grenade attack that left two police personnel with minor injuries. They were provided with first aid.
Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the police personnel involved in the operation against the wanted commander.
He said the officers who had saved hundreds of innocent lives by eliminating the commander were an asset to the nation. He added that operations would continue until the country was cleared of the last terrorist.
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