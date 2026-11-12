Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Allegations Of Affair With Senior Executive

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has allegedly been involved in an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company's Vice President of Healthcare, according to a report by The New York Times citing five former Nvidia employees.

According to the newspaper, 63-year-old Huang and 48-year-old Powell were seen displaying affection towards each other at a hotel in San Jose in March 2026, during Nvidia's annual conference. Both executives are married. One witness reportedly recorded the encounter on a mobile phone.

The newspaper's sources said Huang's security personnel noticed the individual filming the encounter, separated the person from the others and offered them a confidentiality agreement to sign.

Powell has worked at Nvidia since 2008 and reports directly to Huang.

The company's board of directors is reportedly considering whether Huang should be removed from his position.

The latest allegations have emerged amid ongoing scrutiny of Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US officials are reportedly concerned about the woman's suspected links to Chinese intelligence.

In a message to employees, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and accepted responsibility for his actions. Nvidia has also launched an investigation into whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Following the publication of the latest allegations, Nvidia shares fell by approximately 8% in after-hours trading on November 11.