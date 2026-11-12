Azerbaijan Reaffirms Commitment To Global Climate Action At COP31

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev has praised Türkiye's COP31 Presidency for its focus on dialogue, consensus-building and the implementation of climate commitments.

Speaking at a COP31 session in Türkiye, Musayev said Azerbaijan had also worked to advance an inclusive process during its COP29 Presidency, while the adoption of the historic Baku Finance Goal had laid an important foundation for global climate action.

According to Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, Musayev highlighted the country's continued engagement in international climate initiatives following COP29.

In cooperation with Brazil, Azerbaijan developed the Baku-to-Belém Roadmap to 1.3 Trillion, outlining pathways to increase annual climate finance to $1.3 trillion by 2035.

Azerbaijan also worked with the United Arab Emirates and Brazil under the COP Presidencies Troika framework to advance the Roadmap to Mission 1.5°C. In addition, the Belém 1.5°C Mission was launched in cooperation with Australia, Brazil and Türkiye.

Musayev said the 13th World Urban Forum, held in Baku, and the UN Climate Week, which brought together representatives from more than 140 countries, had further demonstrated Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateral cooperation and the global climate agenda.

He also outlined concrete measures undertaken domestically to advance the country's climate objectives.

Under its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Azerbaijan has brought forward by 15 years its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, setting 2035 as the new deadline.

The recently presented Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy, meanwhile, sets a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

Azerbaijan is also preparing to submit its second Biennial Transparency Report ahead of the scheduled deadline, in line with the transparency requirements of the Paris Agreement.

Describing the energy transition as a central pillar of Azerbaijan's climate policy, Musayev said the country's installed renewable energy capacity had reached 2.17 gigawatts, accounting for 21.5% of total electricity generation capacity.

Under agreements already signed, Azerbaijan plans to commission an additional 6 GW of solar and wind power capacity by 2030. He described the expansion as an important contribution towards exceeding global renewable energy targets.

Parallel efforts are also under way to reduce methane emissions, improve industrial energy efficiency, promote environmentally friendly transport and strengthen sustainable waste management.

Referring to the growing impact of climate-related disasters on people's lives, Musayev stressed the importance of ensuring that developing countries have access to adequate financial resources and technologies.

He warned that calling for more ambitious climate targets without fulfilling existing commitments could undermine confidence in the multilateral climate process.

Against this backdrop, he said the priority should be the full implementation of previously agreed decisions, particularly the Baku Finance Goal.

Concluding his remarks, Musayev said Türkiye's COP31 Presidency offered an important opportunity to translate commitments into tangible results.

He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to work closely with Türkiye and all other partners, building on the legacies of the Baku and Belém processes.