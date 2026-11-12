Asian Nations Chess Cup Features Players From 19 Countries, Including Malaysia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ABU DHABI, Nov 12 (NNN-WAM) -- The 2026 Asian Nations Chess Cup opened in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, featuring 150 players from 19 countries, including Malaysia, who will compete until Nov 18, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed for Good Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the tournament is organised by the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club under the supervision of the Asian Chess Federation.

On the opening day, UAE 1 defeated UAE 3 by 3-1, while UAE 2 lost 4-0 to Kazakhstan in the men's competition.

India, Russia, China, Mongolia, Malaysia and Syria secured 4-0 victories, while Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka also won their opening matches.

In the women's competition, Russia, China, Uzbekistan and Mongolia recorded 4-0 wins, while Kazakhstan and India also prevailed.

The men's competition continues with two rounds on Thursday, with Chief Arbiter Saeed Alkhouri leading the officiating team.

--NNN-WAM