Malaysia, Indonesia Agree On Concept Paper For Proposed Joint Halal Council

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Nik Nurfaqih Nik Wil

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (NNN) -- Malaysia and Indonesia have reached a consensus on the concept paper for the proposed Malaysia-Indonesia Halal Council (MINDHaC), marking progress towards closer bilateral cooperation in halal certification and trade.

Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta First Secretary (Religious Affairs) Mohd Izwan Sharif confirmed that both countries had agreed on the concept paper at a high-level coordination meeting between Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) and Indonesia's Halal Product Assurance Organising Agency (BPJPH) this week.

“The concept paper agreed upon by both countries will be presented by JAKIM to the Malaysian Cabinet,” he told Bernama, referring to the next stage of the process on Malaysia's side.

The meeting, held in Jakarta on Tuesday, was co-chaired by JAKIM Director-General Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee and BPJPH head Ahmad Haikal Hasan, following an earlier online coordination meeting on Oct 27.

MINDHaC is a proposed bilateral mechanism aimed at strengthening cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia in halal certification, facilitating trade and addressing regulatory barriers affecting halal products in both countries.

The proposed council is intended to provide a structured platform for relevant ministries and regulatory agencies to coordinate halal-related policies, resolve cross-border certification issues and improve market access for halal products.

It also aims to minimise regulatory overlaps and promote greater integration of regional halal supply chains, including creating opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises to participate in the halal industry.

In his opening remarks at Tuesday's meeting, Sirajuddin said the initiative would bring together Malaysia's expertise in halal standards and governance with Indonesia's extensive domestic market and production capacity to strengthen the competitiveness of both countries' halal industries.

“MINDHaC is not merely a bilateral platform. It will serve as a strategic bridge towards our broader goal of establishing an ASEAN Halal Council,” he said.

The proposed council builds on a memorandum of cooperation signed by Malaysia and Indonesia on June 8, 2023, on the mutual recognition of halal certification for domestic products.

Its establishment was announced by Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Global Halal Summit on Sept 25, 2026.

--NNN