Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Saudi Air Defenses Down 5 Missiles, 3 Drones in 2-Day Houthi Barrage


Date: 2026-11-12 02:07:42

(MENAFN) Debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles rained down on Sabuhah village in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca region early Thursday, the kingdom said, as Houthi attacks on the country showed no sign of easing.

The national civil defense authority said the missiles were fired by Yemen’s Houthi group.

Separately, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said air defenses shot down a drone over the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

The latest strike followed a heavy barrage a day earlier. On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed five missiles and two drones. Three cruise missiles were aimed at the Riyadh region, while two ballistic missiles were stopped over western Saudi Arabia. Both drones were brought down over the Mecca and southern regions.

The attacks come as hostilities escalate between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, with the group repeatedly targeting Saudi territory with missiles and drones and the coalition striking Houthi positions inside Yemen.

MENAFN12112026000045017169ID1111950671


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search