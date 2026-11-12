Saudi Air Defenses Down 5 Missiles, 3 Drones in 2-Day Houthi Barrage
(MENAFN) Debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles rained down on Sabuhah village in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca region early Thursday, the kingdom said, as Houthi attacks on the country showed no sign of easing.
The national civil defense authority said the missiles were fired by Yemen’s Houthi group.
Separately, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said air defenses shot down a drone over the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
The latest strike followed a heavy barrage a day earlier. On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed five missiles and two drones. Three cruise missiles were aimed at the Riyadh region, while two ballistic missiles were stopped over western Saudi Arabia. Both drones were brought down over the Mecca and southern regions.
The attacks come as hostilities escalate between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, with the group repeatedly targeting Saudi territory with missiles and drones and the coalition striking Houthi positions inside Yemen.
The national civil defense authority said the missiles were fired by Yemen’s Houthi group.
Separately, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said air defenses shot down a drone over the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
The latest strike followed a heavy barrage a day earlier. On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed five missiles and two drones. Three cruise missiles were aimed at the Riyadh region, while two ballistic missiles were stopped over western Saudi Arabia. Both drones were brought down over the Mecca and southern regions.
The attacks come as hostilities escalate between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, with the group repeatedly targeting Saudi territory with missiles and drones and the coalition striking Houthi positions inside Yemen.
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