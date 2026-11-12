Colombia Deploys Security Forces After Mayor's Wife Got Kidnapped
(MENAFN) Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella has instructed security agencies to launch a comprehensive operation following the abduction of the wife of Uribia Mayor Jaime Luis Buitrago Garcia in the country's northern La Guajira department early Wednesday.
Buitrago Garcia confirmed that his wife, Nancy Gomez, who serves as the municipality's social manager and is the mother of his children, had been kidnapped.
Describing the incident as an extremely difficult experience for his family, the mayor expressed his distress in a statement shared on X.
"As mayor, but also as a father, I am going through a difficult moment," he wrote on US social media platform X.
The mayor called on the president to provide assistance from the armed forces, police and the ministries responsible for defense and transport. He also appealed to the regional governor to organize a coordinated response involving relevant institutions, launch search procedures and strengthen security along highways and border routes to prevent the kidnappers from moving his wife outside Colombia.
He further encouraged local residents to remain vigilant and report any details that might contribute to finding her whereabouts.
"Our priority is to protect her life and integrity and achieve her swift return home," he said.
De La Espriella confirmed that the abduction occurred at approximately 6:10 a.m. local time (1100 GMT), prompting him to order the immediate mobilization of security personnel. He also announced a "padlock plan" aimed at blocking potential escape routes and preventing the perpetrators from transporting the victim across the border into Venezuela.
The president added that preliminary findings suggest possible involvement by the National Liberation Army (ELN), although authorities are still investigating the allegation.
"Initial information points to the participation of the ELN (the National Liberation Army), a situation we are verifying," he said.
Buitrago Garcia confirmed that his wife, Nancy Gomez, who serves as the municipality's social manager and is the mother of his children, had been kidnapped.
Describing the incident as an extremely difficult experience for his family, the mayor expressed his distress in a statement shared on X.
"As mayor, but also as a father, I am going through a difficult moment," he wrote on US social media platform X.
The mayor called on the president to provide assistance from the armed forces, police and the ministries responsible for defense and transport. He also appealed to the regional governor to organize a coordinated response involving relevant institutions, launch search procedures and strengthen security along highways and border routes to prevent the kidnappers from moving his wife outside Colombia.
He further encouraged local residents to remain vigilant and report any details that might contribute to finding her whereabouts.
"Our priority is to protect her life and integrity and achieve her swift return home," he said.
De La Espriella confirmed that the abduction occurred at approximately 6:10 a.m. local time (1100 GMT), prompting him to order the immediate mobilization of security personnel. He also announced a "padlock plan" aimed at blocking potential escape routes and preventing the perpetrators from transporting the victim across the border into Venezuela.
The president added that preliminary findings suggest possible involvement by the National Liberation Army (ELN), although authorities are still investigating the allegation.
"Initial information points to the participation of the ELN (the National Liberation Army), a situation we are verifying," he said.
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