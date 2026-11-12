Kyrgyzstan Calls For Joint Action Against Security Threats From Afghanistan

Speaking at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow on Wednesday, November 11, Japarov stressed the importance of strengthening collective security and expanding practical cooperation among member states.

According to Reuters, Afghanistan's security situation remained a key concern for the Russia-led military alliance. Al Jazeera reported on November 10 that militant groups operating in Afghanistan, particularly Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), remain a major concern for Central Asian countries, with analysts highlighting the group's recruitment activities across the region.

Japarov called for coordinated measures to address threats extending beyond national borders, including terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and organized crime.

The Kyrgyz president further highlighted the importance of joint military exercises in improving the readiness and coordination of member states' armed forces. He said Kyrgyzstan was prepared to host joint CSTO activities in 2027.

His remarks came as other regional leaders raised concerns about security along Afghanistan's borders with Central Asia. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon emphasized strengthening border protection and intensifying efforts against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said Afghanistan's situation was receiving particular attention from CSTO members as part of efforts to strengthen security along the alliance's external borders.

Beyond security concerns, Japarov called for international efforts to support Afghanistan's economic reconstruction and address its humanitarian challenges, highlighting the need to consider both security and development in regional policy.

The summit concluded with the signing of 18 documents aimed at strengthening cooperation and collective security among member states. The discussions also covered regional security priorities and the organization's future activities.

The CSTO is a Russia-led security alliance comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia. Tajikistan is scheduled to assume the organization's rotating chairmanship in 2027