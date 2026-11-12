Israeli Opposition Defeats Netanyahu Bloc in First Knesset Vote
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political bloc has experienced its first setback in the newly formed Knesset after opposition factions joined Arab parties to secure a majority during a vote on establishing the Arrangements Committee.
The motion received 63 votes in favor and 50 against, paving the way for Roy Folkman, representing Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, to take charge of the parliamentary committee.
Lawmakers approved Folkman's proposal to create the committee and establish its membership, according to an official statement published by the Knesset.
The agreed distribution grants Netanyahu's Likud party five positions, while Yesh Atid, the Joint List, the Democrats and the United Arab List (Ra'am) will each be represented by two members.
Meanwhile, Yisrael Beiteinu, Otzma Yehudit, United Torah Judaism, Shas and Religious Zionism will each receive one seat on the committee.
The development follows an agreement announced Tuesday by Yashar, which confirmed that it had secured the backing of other factions within the opposition's Change Bloc to appoint Folkman as the committee's chairman.
The vote prompted criticism from Likud, which accused parties associated with Eisenkot, Avigdor Lieberman and Naftali Bennett of joining forces with Arab lawmakers Ahmad Tibi and Mansour Abbas to pass the proposal.
Netanyahu's party also urged political factions to discontinue their cooperation with Arab representatives, alleging that these parties support terrorism and refuse to participate in singing Israel's national anthem.
The motion received 63 votes in favor and 50 against, paving the way for Roy Folkman, representing Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, to take charge of the parliamentary committee.
Lawmakers approved Folkman's proposal to create the committee and establish its membership, according to an official statement published by the Knesset.
The agreed distribution grants Netanyahu's Likud party five positions, while Yesh Atid, the Joint List, the Democrats and the United Arab List (Ra'am) will each be represented by two members.
Meanwhile, Yisrael Beiteinu, Otzma Yehudit, United Torah Judaism, Shas and Religious Zionism will each receive one seat on the committee.
The development follows an agreement announced Tuesday by Yashar, which confirmed that it had secured the backing of other factions within the opposition's Change Bloc to appoint Folkman as the committee's chairman.
The vote prompted criticism from Likud, which accused parties associated with Eisenkot, Avigdor Lieberman and Naftali Bennett of joining forces with Arab lawmakers Ahmad Tibi and Mansour Abbas to pass the proposal.
Netanyahu's party also urged political factions to discontinue their cooperation with Arab representatives, alleging that these parties support terrorism and refuse to participate in singing Israel's national anthem.
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