UK’s PM Maintains Pressure on Israel Over Gaza Aid Restrictions
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reaffirmed his government's commitment to pressing Israel to facilitate humanitarian assistance to Gaza, describing the ongoing conditions in the Palestinian territory as “heartbreaking.”
Addressing lawmakers during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Burnham stressed that his administration was making every possible effort to secure the entry of essential supplies and ease restrictions affecting aid deliveries.
“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains heartbreaking,” Burnham said.
His remarks followed questions about the severe storm that recently struck Gaza, causing extensive damage to displacement camps. More than 70,000 tents were reportedly flooded, while dozens of walls weakened by previous Israeli attacks collapsed, according to reports from the Government Media Office.
“We are doing everything that we can to put pressure on the Israeli government to allow the necessary aid into Gaza and to lift the restrictions on it,” the prime minister added.
The worsening weather conditions have also resulted in casualties among displaced Palestinians. On Sunday night, two women and three children lost their lives after a sand embankment gave way and collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced families in Deir al-Balah, according to Gaza's Civil Defense.
Burnham further highlighted Britain's additional sanctions measures, particularly those targeting settlements in the occupied West Bank. He said these actions form part of efforts to protect the prospects of establishing a two-state solution.
“Of course, we await the outcome of the negotiations following the Israeli general election, but he can be certain that we will continue to pursue the path that we’ve set out,” he underlined.
Addressing lawmakers during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Burnham stressed that his administration was making every possible effort to secure the entry of essential supplies and ease restrictions affecting aid deliveries.
“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains heartbreaking,” Burnham said.
His remarks followed questions about the severe storm that recently struck Gaza, causing extensive damage to displacement camps. More than 70,000 tents were reportedly flooded, while dozens of walls weakened by previous Israeli attacks collapsed, according to reports from the Government Media Office.
“We are doing everything that we can to put pressure on the Israeli government to allow the necessary aid into Gaza and to lift the restrictions on it,” the prime minister added.
The worsening weather conditions have also resulted in casualties among displaced Palestinians. On Sunday night, two women and three children lost their lives after a sand embankment gave way and collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced families in Deir al-Balah, according to Gaza's Civil Defense.
Burnham further highlighted Britain's additional sanctions measures, particularly those targeting settlements in the occupied West Bank. He said these actions form part of efforts to protect the prospects of establishing a two-state solution.
“Of course, we await the outcome of the negotiations following the Israeli general election, but he can be certain that we will continue to pursue the path that we’ve set out,” he underlined.
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