MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and India's Hinduja Group have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in industry, transport and energy, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his page on X.

"During our online meeting with Sanjay Hinduja, Chairman of Gulf Oil International Limited, and Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, both part of India's Hinduja Group, we discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in industry, transport, and energy, as well as prospects for mutual investment and joint projects. The exchange also covered technology transfer, potential cooperation on the localization of vehicle production, and opportunities to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships," he wrote.

Hinduja Group is one of the world's largest diversified international business conglomerates, with operations spanning all continents. Over more than 100 years of its existence, the group has expanded and diversified its business interests, while also placing emphasis on social and philanthropic initiatives.

At various stages of the group's development, it was led by its former chairman, Srichand Hinduja, and subsequently by the late Gopichand Hinduja, with the support of his brothers Prakash and Ashok Hinduja.

The group currently employs more than 250,000 people. It has a presence in many major cities worldwide, as well as in all major cities across India.

Hinduja Group holds strategic positions in both traditional sectors of the economy, including automotive manufacturing, banking and financial services, and emerging industries such as digital technology and renewable energy.

The group upholds traditional family values, placing particular emphasis on mutual trust, respect, unity and cooperation. It combines these principles with modern management practices, autonomy for professional executives and performance-based employee incentives.