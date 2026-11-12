Kaztransoil Increases Oil Deliveries To CPC-K System By 897,000 Tonnes In 10M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazTransOil's oil deliveries to the pipeline system of Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC (CPC-K) totalled 3.878 million tonnes in January-October 2026.

According to the company, this is 897,000 tonnes more than in the same period of 2025.

Overall, KazTransOil transported 38.306 million tonnes of oil through its main pipeline system during the reporting period, up 1.323 million tonnes compared with the same period in 2025.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan and leading oil-producing companies. It was established to construct and operate a pipeline system stretching 1,511 kilometres.

The pipeline primarily receives crude oil from major oil fields in western Kazakhstan, as well as from Russian producers. The oil is transported to the CPC Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka, near Novorossiysk, where it is loaded onto tankers for shipment to global markets.

Around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports are transported through the CPC pipeline system.

KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit and export purposes.

The total length of KazTransOil's main oil pipelines is 5,196 kilometres.

Oil transportation through the main pipeline network is supported by 36 pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces and storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic metres.

Oil transshipment is carried out through five railway loading and unloading facilities, as well as equipment for loading oil onto tankers installed at three operational berths of the marine oil-loading terminal at the Port of Aktau.

KazTransOil JSC is a publicly listed company, with 90% of its ordinary shares owned by KazMunayGas National Company JSC, while 10% minus one ordinary share is held by minority shareholders.