Jean-Marc Chery, Stmicroelectronics' President And CEO To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Geneva, November 12, 2026 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (“ST”) (NYSE: STM) President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery will speak at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 12:00 pm CET (noon).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference will be accessible at ST's website, , and will be available for replay until December 3, 2026.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at .

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41 22 929 59 20

...

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

...

Attachment

C3423C - Jean-Marc Chery speaker at the MS TMT conference -12nov2026