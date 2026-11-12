Tuya-Powered Conow Unveils One Of Its Biggest Black Friday Deals: Save Up To €357 On Smart Energy Storage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From November 7 to December 5, 2026 - Take advantage of exclusive Black Friday savings on the award-winning Atlas 6000 AC and home battery lineup

MUNICH, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conow, an AI-native digital energy ecosystem brand created in partnership with global AI cloud platform service provider Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), announces one of its biggest Black Friday promotions for the German market. From November 7 to December 5, 2026, homeowners can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to €357 across the full lineup of Tuya-powered plug-and-play energy storage systems.









Since its launch in Europe, the Tuya-powered Atlas 6000 AC home battery has earned top ratings from leading European testing portals and specialist media. It ranked #1 in EnergieNerds' round-trip efficiency test for 314 Ah plug-in energy storage systems and #2 among all products tested by the outlet. It also received an 8.5/10 rating from P1meter, placing it second in the publication's historical review rankings.

The Atlas 6000 AC delivers a capacity of 6,028 Wh and features a 3,000 W bidirectional AC inverter. This combines high performance with easy retrofitting. Thanks to its AC-coupled plug-and-play architecture, the system can be easily integrated into existing solar PV installations. Working with Conow AIX, the Tuya-powered AI energy engine, it continuously analyzes solar generation, electricity tariffs, and household consumption patterns to optimize charging and discharging. Compatible with up to 3,000 smart devices and 6,000 heat pumps, the system delivers electricity cost savings of up to 76.3%. When paired with a 10 kW solar PV system, the Atlas 6000 AC can save up to €1,177 per year.

The promotion includes the following products:



Atlas 6000 AC (6.03 kWh): €1,099 (was €1,399)

Available via: Tepto, Sonnenmatrix, Flexisola, Joybuy Lyra 2500 AC (2.56 kWh): €549 (was €649)

CBE 2000 Pro 12 kWh Bundle: €1,999 (was €2,356)



About Conow:

Conow is a global digital energy ecosystem brand delivering storage products and AI-native energy management for residential, commercial and industrial, and distributed energy applications.

Within Tuya Smart's ecosystem, Conow builds on Tuya's global AI+IoT infrastructure and partners with aggregators and virtual power plants to broaden AI energy applications.

Media Contact: Sansa Peng

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at