Robotimize And Loutkar Robotics Forge Ahead To Advance Rehabilitation Robotics And Accessibility

(Clockwise from top left) Kerry Guo, Francisco Pérez, Even Koh and Zen Koh at the LOI signing ceremony.

Ceremony graphic with Loutkar Robotics and Robotimize logos

VivantePlexusTM: Robotimize Group's integrated rehabilitation ecosystem connecting modular technologies across upper limb, lower limb, and neurological recovery domains.

ACETM partnerships unite global specialists like MINATO Medical Science with regional implementation expertise, creating comprehensive rehabilitation ecosystems where complementary technologies expand patient care possibilities beyond any single organizati

Robotimize: Tech For Care. Advancing intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies across global rehabilitation markets.

Robotimize and Loutkar Robotics signed a Letter of Intent to explore a mutually beneficial, long-term collaboration in rehabilitation technology.

- Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize GroupMALAYSIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize Group and Loutkar Robotics have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI), marking a meaningful step toward advancing rehabilitation robotics and accessibility. The signing ceremony was officiated by Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group, and Francisco Pérez, CTO and Co-Founder of Loutkar Robotics, and was witnessed by Even Koh, Group General Manager of Robotimize Group, and Zen Koh, Scientific Advisor at Robotimize Group."This Letter of Intent reflects a shared belief that rehabilitation robotics should reach more people, and we look forward to exploring what Robotimize and Loutkar Robotics can achieve together," said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group.The Letter of Intent represents a shared commitment between the two companies to explore a mutually beneficial, long-term collaboration in rehabilitation technology, and it marks the start of that exploration. It brings together two organisations that approach rehabilitation from different directions: Robotimize through an integrated technology ecosystem and a strategic partnerships portfolio, and Loutkar Robotics through robotic orthoses.Loutkar Robotics focuses on robotic orthoses for lower limb rehabilitation, with an emphasis on light, modular and accessible device design. Its work is relevant to neurorehabilitation, where technology supports people in regaining mobility and functional independence after conditions such as stroke.Robotic orthoses sit within the wider field of rehabilitation robotics, which combines wearable actuation, sensing and digital tools to support clinician-led therapy. Devices in this category are generally used to assist movement, monitor performance and help therapists tailor training to the needs of each user, in line with the move toward more personalised and data-informed rehabilitation.Accessibility sits at the centre of the collaboration. Making rehabilitation robotics easier to deploy and more practical for everyday clinical use is a priority for the industry, and the Letter of Intent gives both companies a basis to explore how that priority can be pursued together. As robotic rehabilitation technology becomes easier to adopt, more care settings and more users may be able to benefit from it.For Robotimize, the Letter of Intent fits the way the company works. Collaboration with technology partners is central to its approach, and ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, is one expression of that approach alongside VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem. Through both, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings.Exploring a relationship with a company focused on robotic orthoses speaks to the same aim of bringing rehabilitation technology within reach of more people, in more settings.The ceremony brought together leadership from both companies, from the Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group and the CTO and Co-Founder of Loutkar Robotics as officiating signatories, to the Group General Manager and the Scientific Advisor of Robotimize Group as witnesses. The combination of corporate and technical leadership reflects the importance both companies place on the relationship as they begin to explore it.Rehabilitation robotics is a field in which no single organisation can cover every need. Conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injury and neurodegenerative diseases affect mobility in different ways, and needs differ further across stages of recovery and care settings, so clinicians benefit from a wide range of tools drawn from many developers. Partnerships between technology companies, and between companies and clinicians, are one way to assemble comprehensive solutions from complementary strengths, and to help new technologies reach clinical settings with the training and support that clinicians need. The Letter of Intent between Robotimize and Loutkar Robotics is an expression of that thinking, with accessibility as a shared theme."Rehabilitation technology is most valuable when more clinicians and users are able to access it, and exploring this collaboration with Loutkar Robotics is a step in that direction," said Zen Koh, Scientific Advisor, Robotimize Group.Robotimize extends its appreciation to the team at Loutkar Robotics for the collaborative spirit shown in reaching this milestone, and looks forward to exploring the relationship further. The step continues the advocacy of Robotimize for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem, and ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training, and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. Product availability, indications, and use are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local clinical requirements.For more information, visit:

Jerry HONG

Robotimize Group

+60 11-1224 1674

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Robotimize and Loutkar Robotics Forge Ahead to Advance Rehabilitation Robotics and Accessibility News Provided By Robotimize November 12, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.