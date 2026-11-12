From the company holiday party to the full rooftop buyout

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Private and Corporate Event

LouLou Santa Monica Opens Holiday Bookings for Private and Corporate Events

- Owner Erik CholSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From holiday parties and client dinners to brand launches and milestone celebrations, LouLou brings French joie de vivre to private events above Santa Monica Place.From cocktails on the terrace to dinner with your guests, then a DJ to carry the evening into dancing, LouLou Santa Monica lets the whole celebration unfold under one roof. With the holiday season approaching, the French Riviera–inspired rooftop restaurant is welcoming bookings for private parties, corporate gatherings, and special events for 20 to 300 guests, with partial and full venue buyouts available.LouLou's indoor and outdoor spaces can be configured for a seated dinner, a standing reception, or an evening that moves from one to the other. Its dedicated events team works with hosts to plan the layout, tailor food and beverage options, and arrange DJs or live entertainment to suit the occasion.From the company holiday party to the full rooftop buyoutCompanies can host a year-end celebration, client appreciation dinner, networking reception, or product launch. For brands looking to give guests a first look at a new collection or product, a buyout provides space for a presentation, cocktails, and dinner in one location. LouLou has welcomed companies including Netflix, Amazon, Google, and Savage X Fenty.The rooftop also suits birthdays, engagements, anniversaries, bridal showers, and other milestones. Hosts can build the occasion around a long-table dinner, a private brunch, or a cocktail reception that turns into a night of dancing.LouLou offers a unique experience every day of the week:Monday | Déjeuner chez LouLou | Mon to Fri | 11:30 AM-3 PM | 20% off weekday lunch with the password“I LOVE LOULOU.”Tuesday | Golden Hour | Mon to Fri | 3 PM-6 PM | Signature cocktails, Mediterranean bites, and rooftop sunsets.Wednesday | Jazz À Go Go | 7 PM | Live jazz by Gilles, signature-inspired by timeless Parisian evenings.Thursday | Tulum Thursdays | 7 PM | Afro-tribal house music, live percussion, handcrafted cocktails.Friday | Birthday Celebrations | Thurs to Sat – 6 PM | Complimentary Champagne for dinner parties of six or more celebrating a special occasion.Saturday | Saturday Rosé Brunch | 11:30 AM – 4 PM | Mediterranean brunch buffet, DJs, live entertainment, and a complimentary bottle of rosé for a group of 6Sunday | Pardon My French! Brunch | 11:30 AM – 4 PM | Lively French-inspired brunch buffet with DJs and rooftop ambiance.Together, these experiences embody LouLou's belief that every day deserves a little French Joie de Vivre.Private and Corporate Event InquiriesTo check availability or request a proposal, share your preferred date, guest count, and event format with Antoine Leroux, Private Event Manager, at antoine@loulousantamonica, or submit an inquiry at LouLouSantaMonica/private-events.Located on the rooftop of Santa Monica Place at the end of Route 66, LouLou brings the spirit of the French Riviera to Southern California through French-Californian cuisine with Mediterranean influences, cocktails, and live entertainment. Tasting Table featured its weekend brunch in“13 Best Brunch Buffets Across the US“.OpenTable reservationLouLouSantaMonica | Instagram | TikTok & Facebook: @loulousantamonica | LouLou Spotify

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Birthday Celebrations - Complimentary Champagne for dinner parties of six or more celebrating a special occasion

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LouLou Santa Monica Opens Holiday Bookings for Private and Corporate Events News Provided By SpLAshPR Agency November 12, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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