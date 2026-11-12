Hutch's Immigration Bonds & Insurance Services Launches Resource To Help Families Navigate ICE Bonds Nationwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Families get 24/7 free info and help posting ICE immigration bonds nationwide. Call (888) 845-8806.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Families with a loved one in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody now have a clear, phone-first resource for understanding and posting immigration bonds. Hutch's Immigration Bonds & Insurance Services has launched its dedicated website at to provide free information, price quotes, and coordination of surety bonds through licensed agents across all 50 states, with the strongest coverage in California.

The site and service focus exclusively on immigration bonds (typically delivery bonds documented on Form I-352). These are federal civil bonds that may allow an eligible person to leave ICE detention while their immigration case continues, provided they appear for hearings and meet ICE requirements. They are distinct from state criminal bail.

“When a family learns someone is in ICE custody, the first hours are confusing and urgent,” said Hutch K. Harutyunyan, who operates the service through Hutch's Immigration Bonds & Insurance Services (California License 1840622 / 0840622 ).“We answer the phone 24 hours a day, explain the process in plain language, and help families understand their options before anything is signed.”

What the service provides

● Free information on how immigration bonds work, including the difference between posting a full cash or cash-equivalent bond directly to ICE (via CeBONDS during ICE posting hours) and arranging a surety bond through a licensed agent.

● Case-specific price quotes by phone. Bond amounts and eligibility are set by ICE or an immigration judge; statutory delivery bonds are generally at least $1,500, with actual amounts varying widely.

● Discussion of payment and collateral options (cash collateral, qualifying real estate, and, when available, credit-card collateral) under separate agreements.

● Nationwide coordination of bond posting through properly authorized licensed agents, with licensed local agents handling Los Angeles-area in-person work arranged by phone.

The website includes plain-language guides, California ICE facility information (including Adelanto, Otay Mesa, Imperial, Mesa Verde, and others), city-specific pages, payment-option explanations, and links to official government tools such as the ICE Online Detainee Locator.

Important limitations

Hutch's Immigration Bonds & Insurance Services provides general information and arranges surety bonds through licensed agents. It is not a law firm, does not provide legal advice, does not represent anyone in immigration court, and is not affiliated with ICE, DHS, CBP, EOIR, USCIS, or any court. Bond eligibility, amounts, conditions, and release decisions are made solely by ICE or an immigration judge. Results are not guaranteed.

Families can call (888) 845-8806 any hour for free information.

About Hutch's Immigration Bonds & Insurance Services

This website and service are operated by Hutch K. Harutyunyan DBA Hutch's Immigration Bonds & Insurance Services (California License 1840622 / 0840622 ). The company focuses on helping families understand and post immigration bonds for people in ICE custody. It serves families nationwide, with deepest experience in California, and answers calls 24/7/365.

Hutch Harutyunyan

Hutch's Immigration Bonds & Insurance Services

+1 888-845-8806

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Hutch's Immigration Bonds & Insurance Services Launches Resource to Help Families Navigate ICE Bonds Nationwide News Provided By Hutch Harutyunyan, Hutch's Immigration Bonds & Insurance Services November 12, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Travel & Tourism Industry



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