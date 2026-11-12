Medtrum Debuts World's Smallest Closed-Loop AID System In Mainland China At The 9Th CIIE

Medtrum showcases its TouchCare diabetes technology portfolio.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), venue of the 9th China International Import Expo.

Medtrum exhibits in the Zhangjiang Incubation & Innovation Pavilion.

Medtrum's TouchCare AID System combines the latest S10 CGM, Nano 200U tubeless patch pump and APGO® algorithm in one connected closed-loop platform

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medtrum has concluded its appearance at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), held from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). During the six-day exhibition, its latest TouchCare AID System made its Mainland China debut.The TouchCare AID System combines the world's smallest CGM, S10, with the world's smallest 200U tubeless patch pump, Nano 200U, and Medtrum's APGOadvanced algorithm. Together, they form the world's smallest tubeless closed-loop AID system.*The three technologies are designed to work together as one connected system. For Medtrum, miniaturization is not simply about making devices smaller. The goal is to make wearable diabetes technology less intrusive and easier to live with in everyday life.That direction has been taking shape in Shanghai for years.Founded in 2008, Medtrum has long maintained its R&D base in Zhangjiang, one of Shanghai's major science and technology hubs and home to a strong life sciences and technology ecosystem.The company took a less conventional route to international growth. Rather than establishing its diabetes technology primarily in China before expanding overseas, Medtrum entered international markets at an early stage. Working across different healthcare systems gave the company years of experience with clinicians, users, reimbursement environments and the realities of using wearable diabetes technology in everyday care.Today, Medtrum products are available in more than 50 countries and regions, with reimbursement coverage in more than 20 European countries. That international experience has continued to feed back into how its products are developed."Going overseas first was never about moving away from our home market," said Scott Yang, Founder and CEO of Medtrum. "We wanted our technology to be tested in different clinical and healthcare environments, and to keep learning from real use. When the technology was mature enough, we wanted to bring that experience back home and offer people in China a mature and reliable diabetes technology option.""To see our latest closed-loop system make its Mainland China debut here in Shanghai, where Medtrum started, makes this CIIE especially meaningful for us," Yang added.At this year's CIIE, Medtrum joined a group of technology companies exhibiting together in the Zhangjiang Incubation & Innovation Pavilion. The pavilion brought together 31 companies, with more than 10 products and technologies making their global or China debut during the show.At the Medtrum booth, visitors from China and overseas often noticed the compact size of the TouchCare AID System first. But the conversation rarely stopped there. Many wanted to understand how such a small wearable system could continuously translate glucose data into automated insulin delivery.The explanation starts with the S10 CGM. A fine sensor filament sits just under the skin and glucose data is updated every two minutes. That information is processed by Medtrum's APGOalgorithm, which works with the tubeless patch pump to automatically adjust insulin delivery. In this way, glucose sensing, smart insulin adjustment and insulin delivery work together as one connected system.CIIE marked the beginning of a new chapter for the TouchCare AID System in the Chinese market, with more updates on the system and Medtrum's next steps in China to follow.About MedtrumMedtrum is a global leader in diabetes technology, dedicated to making diabetes care smaller, simpler and smarter. Medtrum has developed the world's smallest AID system, CGM and tubeless patch pump, with breakthrough miniaturization designed to make advanced diabetes technology remarkably discreet and comfortable to wear. At the core is our proprietary APGOadvanced closed-loop artificial pancreas algorithm. Through a simple smartphone app, the system continuously analyzes real-time glucose data and automatically calculates and adjusts insulin delivery, dramatically reducing the need for manual intervention and simplifying everyday diabetes care - giving people with diabetes greater freedom in everyday life. Medtrum products are now available in more than 50 countries and regions and are covered by healthcare reimbursement systems in more than 20 European countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries. Medtrum is advancing the next generation of diabetes care.* "World's smallest" claims are based on Medtrum's comparison of commercially available products in the relevant product categories as of November 2026.

Jessie Cai

Medtrum Tech Limited

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Medtrum Debuts World's Smallest Closed-Loop AID System in Mainland China at the 9th CIIE News Provided By Medtrum Tech Limited November 12, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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