APG provides O'Fallon IL patients with primary care for everyday illnesses, chronic conditions, medication management, and long-term health needs.

O'FALLON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Associated Physicians Group (APG) office in O'Fallon IL now provides primary care services to individuals and families and helps address common illnesses, manage ongoing health concerns, and maintain continuity of care. Through routine visits, preventive services, medication management, and follow-up care, the practice supports patients in navigating their healthcare needs across different stages of life.Primary care plays an important role in identifying health concerns, monitoring existing conditions, and establishing an ongoing relationship between patients and healthcare providers. APG's primary care team treats a range of medical needs, including respiratory illnesses, digestive concerns, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, arthritis, and other chronic and acute conditions.The practice also provides routine checkups, annual wellness visits, and medication management. For patients transitioning home after hospitalization or receiving treatment from specialists, follow-up appointments and care coordination help maintain communication between providers and support consistent medical oversight.Located at 916 Talon Drive in O'Fallon IL, APG offers insurance-based primary care through a team that includes board-certified family medicine physician Scott Morrison, MD, and nurse practitioner Mike Babinski, AGPC-NP. This care model allows patients to access routine and ongoing medical services while reducing the need for ER and Urgent Care visits.As an independent, locally owned and operated medical practice, APG also offers access to complementary healthcare services, including physical therapy, and pain management. When appropriate, coordination among services can help patients address related health concerns within a broader care setting.Patients seeking a primary care provider can explore all available healthcare services or schedule an appointment.About Associated Physicians Group:Associated Physicians Group is an independent medical practice serving communities throughout the Metro East St. Louis region, including O'Fallon, Alton, Edwardsville, and Swansea, Illinois. Its multidisciplinary services include primary care, internal medicine, physical therapy, pain management, and additional healthcare programs. APG emphasizes individualized medical care, preventive health, and coordination across services to support patients' ongoing healthcare needs.

Front Desk

Associated Physicians Group (APG)

+1 888-363-8333

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Associated Physicians Group in O'Fallon IL provides comprehensive primary care for individuals and families. News Provided By Maps Guaranteed November 12, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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