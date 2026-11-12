Creanord Introduces A Web Browsing Mean Opinion Score For Measuring How Users Experience The Web

Creanord Introduces a Web Browsing Mean Opinion Score for Service Assurance and UX

Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks

- Claus Still, CEOHELSINKI, FINLAND, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creanord, a leading provider of network performance and service assurance solutions, today announced a Web Browsing Mean Opinion Score (MOS) for the web download measurement in its PULSure active monitoring solution. The new feature translates complex web page download metrics into a single, easily understandable KPI that accurately estimates how users experience browsing on the Internet. The Web Browsing MOS is currently available for trials and will be commercially available during Q4 2026.Why Browsing Experience is a Critical Competitive DifferentiatorAs communication service providers increasingly offer similar network speeds, delivering and proving a superior user experience is now a vital differentiator to stand out from the competition. Poor network experience is the primary reason subscribers leave, with roughly 40% of churn tracing back to it. An operator equipped with an easily understandable metric for how browsing feels to its customers can proactively fix problems before they escalate into complaints or cancellations, securing a strong competitive edge in the market."Engineers think in milliseconds and megabits. Customers think about whether the page opened. A Mean Opinion Score connects the two: when the score drops, everyone from the network operations centre to the boardroom instantly understands what it means for the customer," said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord.What is a Web Browsing MOS?A Mean Opinion Score is a highly accessible, easily understandable KPI that expresses quality as users perceive it, boiled down to a single number on a 1 to 5 scale. While operators already use MOS as the established standard for reporting perceived voice and video quality, Creanord's Web Browsing MOS applies this same simple, universal logic to web browsing capabilities.How is the score calculated?The score is calculated from the results of Creanord's stand-alone web download test. The operator configures which web pages the test downloads-for instance, the top 10 or 30 sites its own customers visit-ensuring the score reflects the real-world browsing habits of its subscribers.The MOS utilizes the model published by Gómez, Lorca, García, and Pérez in "Towards a QoE-Driven Resource Control in LTE and LTE-A Networks" (Journal of Computer Networks and Communications, 2013), which identifies web page download time as the primary objective factor in how users rate web browsing.Download time matters because users give up quickly. Google research published in the blog "The Need for Mobile Speed" ( ) found that 53% of mobile site visits are likely to be abandoned if a page takes longer than 3 seconds to load."Network teams have always had the download time measured in milliseconds. What they did not have was a way to say whether that time is good enough for the person waiting for the page. The Web Browsing MOS answers that question. Because the model is published research, operators can check exactly how the score is calculated," said Petri Savilahti, Director of Product Management at Creanord.At a glance.What: Web Browsing Mean Opinion Score (MOS), a new KPI for the web download measurement in Creanord PULSure, on a scale from 1 to 5..Input: page download time, measured by Creanord's stand-alone web download test on web pages the operator selects..Method: the published model of Gómez et al., Journal of Computer Networks and Communications, 2013..Availability: trials now; commercially available before the end of 2026.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 25 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord's PULSureTM solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord's technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 70 networks globally.For more information, visit .

STILL CLAUS

Creanord Ltd

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Creanord Introduces a Web Browsing Mean Opinion Score for Measuring How Users Experience the Web News Provided By Creanord Ltd November 12, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.