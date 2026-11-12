CSTO Suspends Armenia’s Voting Rights Over Unfulfilled Commitments
(MENAFN) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has removed Armenia’s voting privileges and its authority to nominate candidates for senior positions within the alliance, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov explained that the measure was approved during the organization’s summit under the provisions of its founding charter. He said the decision followed Armenia’s failure to meet its commitments over several years.
“Given that Armenia has failed to fulfill its obligations for several years, and in accordance with the organization's charter, it was proposed—and subsequently decided—to strip Armenia of its voting rights, as well as its right to appoint representatives to key positions within the CSTO," he said.
However, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov clarified that the possibility of removing Armenia entirely from the organization was not raised during the summit.
He said Armenia could recover its full membership privileges by settling its outstanding financial contributions, allowing it to resume sending personnel and taking part in the bloc’s operations. Masadykov stressed that the decision to do so lies with Armenia’s leadership.
He also praised Armenia’s record within the organization, describing its contribution over the years as “very positive and constructive”.
Masadykov added that Armenia had not paid its membership fees or dispatched representatives to either the CSTO Secretariat or the Joint Staff for the past three years.
Peskov explained that the measure was approved during the organization’s summit under the provisions of its founding charter. He said the decision followed Armenia’s failure to meet its commitments over several years.
“Given that Armenia has failed to fulfill its obligations for several years, and in accordance with the organization's charter, it was proposed—and subsequently decided—to strip Armenia of its voting rights, as well as its right to appoint representatives to key positions within the CSTO," he said.
However, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov clarified that the possibility of removing Armenia entirely from the organization was not raised during the summit.
He said Armenia could recover its full membership privileges by settling its outstanding financial contributions, allowing it to resume sending personnel and taking part in the bloc’s operations. Masadykov stressed that the decision to do so lies with Armenia’s leadership.
He also praised Armenia’s record within the organization, describing its contribution over the years as “very positive and constructive”.
Masadykov added that Armenia had not paid its membership fees or dispatched representatives to either the CSTO Secretariat or the Joint Staff for the past three years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment