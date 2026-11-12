Mckinsey Electronics Expands Customer Access To Keysight Products And Services Across The GCC And Africa

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) McKinsey Electronics Limited has been appointed an Authorized Reseller under Keysight Technologies' Value Product Reseller Program. The agreement enables McKinsey Electronics to market, promote, sell and distribute authorized Keysight products and services to end users across the GCC region and Africa. The partnership expands customer access to Keysight by combining McKinsey Electronics' regional engineering capabilities with Keysight's market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions. Customers will benefit from local technical expertise, faster engagement and stronger support throughout their product development and deployment cycles. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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For customers, the relationship extends McKinsey Electronics' existing role in component selection and design-in into later stages of the engineering process. Engineering teams can engage locally on selecting appropriate Keysight solutions and leveraging advanced design, emulation and test technologies to accelerate innovation, reduce development risk and bring products to market faster.

“Our teams already help customers select the right components and move their designs forward. With Keysight, we can support the next stage of that engineering journey by helping customers access the measurement, validation and test technologies they need to accelerate development, reduce risk and bring innovative products to market with confidence.”, said Toni Mourad, Managing Director, McKinsey Electronics

“We are pleased to welcome McKinsey Electronics to Keysight's channel network in the Middle East and Africa. The company's deep market knowledge, strong customer relationships and robust technical capabilities will expand Keysight's regional presence. This collaboration is designed to give local engineers easier access to Keysight's advanced technologies and solutions, enabling them to innovate with confidence and achieve their objectives more efficiently. Through this collaboration, we look forward to strengthening our support for customers across the region, expanding access to local expertise, and helping accelerate innovation across key industries.”, said Alessandro Pino, Senior Sales Director, EMEAI Global Partner Sales & Operations, Keysight Technologies.