Tamil Nadu Man's Flute Rendition Of AR Rahman's 'Tu Hi Re' Wins Hearts, Son's Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming musical moment from Tamil Nadu has taken social media by storm after a son secretly filmed his father playing the flute at home. The video features Ramkrishnan, seated comfortably on a chair at his residence in Sathyamangalam, immersed in recreating the melody of AR Rahman's popular song Tu Hi Re.

The clip was shared on Instagram by his son Seshagiri, who wanted to show the world his father's musical talent. While Ramkrishnan believed he was simply practising a song, his son felt the performance deserved a much wider audience.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Seshagiri (@seshagiri_45)

The video carried a touching message: "My dad thinks he is just practising this song. I think the world deserves to hear this."

AR Rahman's Iconic Melody From 'Bombay' Strikes a Chord

The song featured in the video is Uyire, the Tamil version of Tu Hi Re, composed by AR Rahman for Mani Ratnam's 1995 romantic drama Bombay.

Starring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala, the film remains memorable for its music, particularly Rahman's compositions.

Seshagiri also acknowledged the legendary composer's contribution in his Instagram caption, expressing gratitude for creating a melody that continues to connect with listeners decades after its release.

Ramkrishnan's flute rendition brings a fresh musical interpretation to the familiar composition, reminding listeners why the song remains special even after so many years.

Video Crosses Nearly 7 Million Views, Ramkrishnan Reacts

The video has received an overwhelming response online, attracting close to seven million views and appreciation from viewers who were touched by the performance.

Ramkrishnan also responded to the unexpected attention, admitting that the love from social media users had left him overwhelmed. He said he had simply enjoyed playing the flute for years and was short of words to express his gratitude for the appreciation.

Interestingly, music is not new to Ramkrishnan. He is a flutist who also operates a YouTube channel called FluteWaves, where he regularly shares his musical performances.

What began as a son's attempt to capture an ordinary practice session has now introduced his father's musical talent to millions of people online.