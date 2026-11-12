Metaplanet And BTC Inc. Announce Launch Of Bitcoin Japan

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) TOKYO & NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Metaplanet Inc. (TSE: 3350) and BTC Inc., a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), today announced the launch of Bitcoin Japan, the newest event in The Bitcoin Conference series. Bitcoin Japan will take place at the Tokyo International Forum on February 23rd and 24th, 2028, and passes go on sale today.

Hosted by Metaplanet and produced alongside BTC Inc., Bitcoin Japan will be the country's first flagship Bitcoin conference. Programming, delivered in Japanese and English, will cover:

Corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy Custody and institutional infrastructure Market structure Japan's evolving regulatory framework Bitcoin's role in the Japanese economy

The speaker lineup, which will be announced in 2027, will feature leaders from Japanese and global companies, financial institutions, policymakers and the Bitcoin developer community.

said Brandon Green, CEO of BTC Inc.“We're bringing the full weight of The Bitcoin Conference behind Metaplanet to make Bitcoin Japan a fixture on the global calendar.”

For Metaplanet, Bitcoin Japan builds on its position at the center of Japan's Bitcoin ecosystem. It gives the company an annual platform to convene that ecosystem in Tokyo and to engage directly with its growing shareholder base. As a shareholder benefit, Metaplanet will offer complimentary passes to eligible shareholders of record holding 100 or more. Details will be available on Metaplanet's investor relations site.

For Nakamoto, Bitcoin Japan extends The Bitcoin Conference into a major new market and opens Japan to BTC Inc.'s media and corporate platforms, including Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin for Corporations. Japan becomes the fourth international market for the series, following Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong. Across the series, The Bitcoin Conference welcomed more than 67,000 attendees in 2025.

For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" . Passes are available at href="/#tickets" target="_blank" b/#ticket

Metaplanet Inc. (TSE: 3350 / U.S. ADR: MPJPY / OTCQX: MTPLF / Germany: DN3) is Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder and the second-largest Bitcoin holder among publicly listed companies worldwide as of November 6th 2026. Operating under a Bitcoin Standard, Metaplanet measures its performance by BTC Yield, the growth of Bitcoin per share, which guides all of its capital markets activities.

Through Project NOVA, Metaplanet is evolving into a global Bitcoin-native financial platform, including its securities subsidiary Metaplanet Securities and Superplanet, its U.S. platform currently being launched. The company also advances Bitcoin adoption in Japan through Bitcoin Japan Inc., its media and events subsidiary behind Bitcoin Magazine Japan, and operates a hotel in Tokyo.

BTC Inc. is the world's leading Bitcoin media enterprise, operating Bitcoin Magazine, the Bitcoin Conference, and Bitcoin for Corporations. Through its media, events, and educational platforms, BTC Inc. delivers trusted news, research, and experiences that advance Bitcoin adoption among individuals, institutions, and enterprises worldwide.

BTC Inc. is a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), a publicly held Bitcoin company that owns and operates a global portfolio of Bitcoin-native enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements of Metaplanet Inc. (“Metaplanet”), BTC Inc. and/or Nakamoto Inc. (“Nakamoto”), including, with respect to BTC Inc. and Nakamoto, forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“potential,”“intend,”“could,”“would,”“may,”“plan,”“will,”“seek,”“target,” or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned timing, venue, programming, speakers and expected attendance of Bitcoin Japan; Metaplanet's planned shareholder benefit, including eligibility and record date; Metaplanet's business plans and strategies, including Project NOVA, Metaplanet Securities and Superplanet; BTC Inc.'s business plans and strategies, including plans for new products, publications and future events, expected attendance and programming; and the anticipated growth of the Bitcoin community in Japan and globally.

These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve numerous assumptions and risks.

With respect to Metaplanet, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected include, but are not limited to: (i) the volatility of the price of Bitcoin and its effect on Metaplanet's financial condition, results of operations and BTC Yield; (ii) the risk that Bitcoin Japan may not take place as planned, including changes to its date, venue, programming or speakers, or may not achieve expected attendance or results; (iii) the risk that the shareholder benefit, including its eligibility criteria, record date and number of passes, may be changed, suspended or not implemented, including as a result of applicable laws or regulations or subsequent decisions by Metaplanet; (iv) Metaplanet's reliance on BTC Inc., event management providers and other third parties; (v) changes in laws, regulations, tax treatment or regulatory guidance in Japan, the United States and other jurisdictions applicable to Bitcoin, digital assets, securities, events or Metaplanet's businesses; (vi) risks relating to the development and launch of new businesses, including Project NOVA, Metaplanet Securities and Superplanet, which may be subject to licenses, registrations or approvals; (vii) changes in Metaplanet's Bitcoin holdings relative to those of other companies; and (viii) other risks described in Metaplanet's Annual Securities Reports (Yuka Shoken Hokokusho), its timely disclosures made through the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other materials available at .

With respect to BTC Inc. and Nakamoto, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected include, but are not limited to: (i) the volatility of Bitcoin prices and its effect on attendee, sponsor, and advertiser demand; (ii) the risk that future events may not occur as planned or may not achieve projected attendance or revenue; (iii) changes in the regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which BTC Inc. operates that could affect its ability to hold, offer or promote its products, services or events; (iv) dependence on venue availability and third-party vendors; (v) competition from other Bitcoin and digital asset conferences; (vi) risks associated with the integration of BTC Inc. into Nakamoto Inc.'s operations following the February 2026 acquisition; (vii) general economic conditions and their impact on events revenue; and (viii) other important factors detailed in Nakamoto Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents that are filed, or will be filed, with the SEC and that are or will be available on Nakamoto's website at and on the website of the SEC at .

Because Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) is the parent company of BTC Inc., investors in Nakamoto Inc. common stock should be aware that the performance and risks of BTC Inc.'s media, events, and educational operations may affect the consolidated financial results, reputation, and regulatory profile of Nakamoto Inc. and its subsidiaries. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and none of Metaplanet, BTC Inc. or Nakamoto Inc. undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or stock exchange rules.

Information concerning Metaplanet has been provided by Metaplanet, and information concerning BTC Inc. and Nakamoto has been provided by BTC Inc. and Nakamoto, respectively; none of them assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of information concerning the others. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Metaplanet or Nakamoto in any jurisdiction.

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