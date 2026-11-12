Medical Physics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Medical Physics Market Size & Growth Analysis The global medical physics market size was valued at USD 5.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 5.88 billion in 2026 to USD 9.66 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the medical physics market with a share of 38.6% in 2025. Medical physics is a specialized field that applies the principles of physics to healthcare, medical diagnosis, and treatment. It involves the use of radiation, imaging technologies, and advanced physical techniques to improve the accuracy and safety of medical procedures. Medical physicists work with technologies such as X-ray systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and radiation therapy equipment. The field plays an important role in cancer treatment, diagnostic imaging, radiation protection, and the development of medical technologies. Medical Physics Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 5.53 Billion2026 Market Size USD 5.88 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 9.66 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 6.4%Segment Insights By Modality Fastest-growing Segment Therapeutic Modality CAGR (2026–2034) 7.11% By Form Fastest-growing Segment Paste & Putty CAGR (2026–2034) 7.24% By End User Leading Segment Hospitals Market Share in 2025 46.7% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Radiation Therapy Planning and Quality Assurance The medical physics market analysis highlights the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into radiation therapy planning, dose calculation, image segmentation, and quality assurance workflows. AI-enabled systems automate tasks such as target delineation, treatment plan optimization, and patient-specific dose assessment, helping medical physicists improve workflow efficiency and treatment precision. These applications are supporting more standardized treatment planning and quality control across radiotherapy departments. 02 Shift Toward Online Adaptive Radiotherapy and Real-Time Dose Optimization Medical physics departments are adopting online adaptive radiotherapy systems that modify treatment plans according to anatomical changes observed during treatment sessions. Integration of advanced imaging, automated contouring, deformable image registration, and rapid dose calculation allows medical physicists to evaluate and adjust radiation delivery based on patient-specific conditions. These capabilities support more precise dose distribution while helping protect surrounding healthy tissues during cancer treatment. Medical Physics Market Dynamics 01 Expansion of Diagnostic Imaging Services Drives Medical Physics Market Growth Hospitals and diagnostic centers rely on advanced imaging technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET) for disease detection and clinical assessment. Medical physicists support equipment calibration, image quality evaluation, radiation safety, and performance testing, strengthening the need for specialized medical physics services. 02 Radiation Safety Regulations Boost Medical Physics Market Adoption Healthcare facilities must maintain radiation protection standards across diagnostic imaging, nuclear medicine, and radiology departments. Medical physicists conduct radiation dose assessments, equipment testing, shielding evaluations, and safety audits to support regulatory compliance and protect patients and healthcare professionals. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Medical Physics Market

Drivers Market Impact Expansion of Diagnostic Imaging Services Drives Market Growth Hospitals and diagnostic centers use magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and positron emission tomography for disease detection and clinical assessment. Medical physicists support equipment calibration, image quality evaluation, and performance testing, strengthening the need for specialized services. Radiation Safety Regulations Boost Service Adoption Healthcare facilities require radiation protection measures across diagnostic imaging, nuclear medicine, and radiology departments. Medical physicists conduct dose assessments, shielding evaluations, and safety audits to support regulatory compliance and protect patients and healthcare professionals. Nuclear Medicine Applications Expand Service Usage Hospitals and specialized centers use nuclear medicine for disease diagnosis, organ function assessment, and targeted therapies. Medical physicists support radionuclide handling, radiation measurement, imaging calibration, and dosimetry across these applications. Hospital Infrastructure Development Strengthens Service Demand New healthcare facilities and departmental upgrades require the installation and commissioning of imaging equipment, radiology departments, and radiation therapy systems. Medical physicists provide acceptance testing, shielding assessments, and technical support during equipment installation and operation. Medical Physics Education and Training Infrastructure Strengthens Professional Supply Universities, teaching hospitals, and specialized institutions invest in training programs covering radiation physics, diagnostic imaging, dosimetry, and radiation protection. These initiatives help develop a qualified workforce and improve the availability of medical physics professionals.

01

Shortage of Qualified Medical Physicists Restricts Service Availability

Medical physics requires specialized professionals with expertise in radiation physics, medical imaging, radiation dosimetry, and equipment quality assurance. Limited availability of qualified medical physicists and lengthy training requirements create staffing challenges for hospitals and healthcare facilities. These workforce constraints restrict service capacity, delay equipment commissioning, and limit the expansion of medical physics services.

02

High Costs of Medical Physics Equipment Limit Healthcare Facility Adoption

Medical physics applications rely on advanced imaging systems, radiation therapy equipment, dosimetry instruments, calibration devices, and specialized software. High procurement, installation, and maintenance expenses increase the financial burden on hospitals and diagnostic centers. These investment requirements restrict adoption among smaller healthcare facilities and institutions with limited capital budgets.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Medical Physics Market

Restraints Market Impact Shortage of Qualified Medical Physicists Restricts Service Availability Limited availability of trained professionals creates staffing gaps, delays equipment commissioning, and restricts the delivery of specialized medical physics services. High Costs of Medical Physics Equipment Limit Healthcare Facility Adoption High procurement, installation, and maintenance expenses increase capital requirements and restrict adoption among smaller hospitals and diagnostic centers. Complex Regulatory and Accreditation Requirements Increase Compliance Burdens Radiation safety standards, calibration protocols, quality assurance procedures, and accreditation requirements increase compliance costs and administrative complexity. Limited Healthcare Infrastructure Restricts Access to Medical Physics Services Inadequate specialized facilities, radiation protection systems, and technical resources limit the establishment of medical physics departments, particularly in underserved locations. High Operational and Maintenance Expenses Constrain Service Expansion Recurring costs associated with equipment calibration, preventive maintenance, performance monitoring, and component replacement restrict investment in additional medical physics services.

01

Expansion of Medical Equipment Commissioning and Validation Services Creates New Revenue Opportunities

Medical physics service providers, healthcare engineering firms, and specialized technical consultants can capitalize on opportunities by offering commissioning, performance validation, and periodic testing services for medical equipment. Independent equipment assessments, acceptance testing, calibration support, and technical documentation can generate revenue through project-based engagements and long-term service agreements with healthcare facilities.

02

Development of Medical Physics Consulting Services for Healthcare Technology Procurement Opens New Business Avenues

Medical physics consultancies, healthcare technology advisors, and specialized engineering firms can support hospitals and diagnostic centers in evaluating equipment specifications, assessing lifecycle costs, and selecting suitable medical technologies. Procurement advisory, equipment planning, vendor evaluation, and lifecycle management services can create additional revenue through consulting contracts and customized technical assessment packages.

Medical Physics Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Modality

The diagnostic modality segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.52%, supported by the extensive use of medical physics in diagnostic imaging procedures, including X-rays, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging. Its role in image quality optimization, radiation dose management, and equipment calibration supports its continued adoption.

Therapeutic modality is projected to register a CAGR of 7.11%, driven by the application of medical physics in radiation therapy, treatment planning, and dose optimization. The need for accurate radiation delivery and quality assurance supports its adoption in cancer treatment facilities.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Form

The gel segment accounted for a market share of 34.8%, supported by its established applications and functional properties across relevant medical and technical processes. Its handling characteristics and suitability for specialized applications contribute to its market position.

Paste & putty is projected to register a CAGR of 7.24%, fueled by its suitability for applications requiring controlled placement, shape retention, and material stability. These properties support its use across specialized application settings.

By End User

The hospitals segment accounted for a market share of 46.7%, reflecting the extensive use of medical physics services across diagnostic imaging, radiation therapy, and nuclear medicine departments. Integrated clinical facilities and specialized medical equipment support its prominent market position.

Cancer treatment centers are projected to register a CAGR of 7.42%, driven by the specialized use of medical physics in radiation treatment planning, dosimetry, and treatment delivery. Their focus on oncology services supports the adoption of advanced physics-based treatment procedures.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Medical Physics Market Regional OutlookNorth America Medical Physics Market

The North America medical physics market accounted for a dominant share of 38.6% in 2025.

U.S. Medical Physics Market

The American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) reported that its accredited residency directory listed 180 medical physics residency programmes in August 2026, comprising 134 therapy and 46 imaging programmes. The training pipeline will influence the availability of qualified medical physicists for radiation oncology and diagnostic imaging services.

Canada Medical Physics Market

A Canadian workforce-planning study projects a shortfall in radiation oncologists after 2026, with approximately 25 new residency positions required annually to address future staffing needs. Expansion of radiation oncology services and treatment capacity is also relevant to medical physics staffing and treatment-planning requirements.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Asia Pacific Medical Physics Market

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the medical physics market with a CAGR of 8.12%.

Japan Medical Physics Market

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) projects radiotherapy demand to increase by 24% by 2040 compared with 2025, raising the estimated number of radiotherapy patients from 288,000 to approximately 357,000. Higher treatment volumes are expected to increase requirements for medical physicists in treatment planning, radiation dosimetry and quality assurance.

China Medical Physics Market

China aims to increase its overall cancer five-year survival rate to 46.6% by 2030, according to its national cancer prevention and control plan. Improvements in cancer diagnosis and treatment are expected to sustain the need for medical physics services in radiation dosimetry, treatment planning and radiotherapy quality assurance.

India Medical Physics Market

The Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Medical Devices has an outlay of INR 3,420 crore, covering high-end equipment categories that include cancer-care and radiotherapy devices. Expansion of domestic radiotherapy equipment manufacturing is relevant to the installation, calibration and quality assurance requirements supported by medical physicists.

Europe Medical Physics Market

Europe's medical physics market accounted for the share of 29.4% in 2025.

U.K. Medical Physics Market

The U.K. government plans to deliver 27,500 additional radiotherapy treatments annually by March 2027 through the installation of 28 new linear accelerator (LINAC) machines across 28 hospitals, supported by GBP 70 million in funding. The additional treatment capacity is expected to increase requirements for medical physicists in equipment commissioning, radiation dosimetry, treatment planning and quality assurance.

Germany Medical Physics Market

Germany's radiotherapy demand is projected to increase by 27.4% by 2030, particularly due to demographic changes and higher prostate cancer incidence among older age groups, according to a study published in Strahlentherapie und Onkologie. Higher treatment volumes are expected to increase requirements for medical physicists in radiation dosimetry, treatment planning and quality assurance.

Competitive landscape

The medical physics market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with a mix of medical imaging manufacturers, radiation therapy equipment providers, dosimetry specialists, and radiation measurement technology companies. Key players such as Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, and Varian Medical Systems are estimated to account for approximately 25–30% of the medical physics market share.

Established players compete primarily on equipment precision, radiation safety technologies, clinical integration, and technical support services. Emerging and specialized players in the medical physics market ecosystem compete through advanced dosimetry solutions, automated quality assurance systems, specialized radiation monitoring technologies, and customized clinical applications.

Diagnostic Modality Therapeutic Modality

Gel Granules Paste & Putty Others

Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Cancer Treatment Centers Academic & Research Institutes

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Medical Physics Market Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Elekta AB (Sweden GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan Accuray Incorporated (U.S.) IBA Dosimetry GmbH (Germany) Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S. PTW Freiburg GmbH (Germany) Standard Imaging, Inc. (U.S.) LANDAUER, Inc. (U.S.) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) Fluke Biomedical (U.S.) Sun Nuclear Corporation (U.S.) C-RAD AB (Sweden) ViewRay Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (U.S.) FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)Key Industry Developments June 2026 Elekta launched an upgraded treatment planning platform integrating AI-assisted contouring and adaptive radiation therapy capabilities. The solution enhances precision in radiation oncology while improving workflow efficiency for medical physicists. April 2026 Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, introduced new software upgrades for its EclipseTM treatment planning system, enabling faster dose calculations and improved adaptive radiotherapy workflows. February 2026 IBA expanded its proton therapy solutions by introducing advanced quality assurance technologies that improve treatment accuracy and support medical physics teams in radiation therapy centers ScopeSegmentation By Modality 2By Form 4By End User 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) · Elekta AB (Sweden) · GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.) · Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) · Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The medical physics market size is valued at USD 5.88 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 9.66 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.6% in 2025. The leading players in this market are Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare. The medical physics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.