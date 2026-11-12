Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market Size, Share, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market Size & Growth Analysis The global single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market size was valued at USD 11.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 12.78 billion in 2026 to USD 27.40 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10%. North America dominated the single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market with a share of 39.4% in 2025. Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping is a molecular biology technique used to identify variations in a single nucleotide at specific positions within an individual's DNA. It helps determine genetic differences among individuals, populations, or organisms. This technique is widely used in genetic research, disease risk assessment, drug development, personalized medicine, and agricultural breeding. Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 11.62 billion2026 Market Size USD 12.78 billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 27.40 billionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 10%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 39.4% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 15.7%Segment Insights By Technology Leading Segment TaqMan SNP Genotyping Market Share in 2025 42.5% By Application Leading Segment Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics CAGR (2026–2034) 15.6% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Multiplex SNP Analysis Technologies The single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market analysis highlights how the need to examine multiple genetic variations in a single test is encouraging the adoption of multiplex SNP analysis technologies. The transition toward multi-target assays allows laboratories to process more genetic markers with fewer samples and reduced testing time. For example, array-based genotyping platforms from Illumina support simultaneous analysis of hundreds of thousands of SNPs. 02 Automated Sample-to-Result Workflows The need for faster and more consistent genetic testing is encouraging laboratories to adopt automated sample-to-result workflows. The transition toward integrated systems combines sample preparation, SNP detection, and data analysis with limited manual handling. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific's automated genotyping solutions support streamlined laboratory workflows and improved testing consistency. Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market Dynamics 01 Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS) Drive Market Large-scale studies that examine genetic links with diseases and inherited traits require extensive SNP data for accurate analysis. This research activity supports procurement of genotyping arrays, reagents, and testing services by academic institutions and research laboratories. For example, the UK Biobank uses genome-wide genetic data to investigate associations between genetic variants and health conditions. 02 Pharmacogenomic Research Programs Market Demand Research into genetic variations that influence drug response supports the use of SNP genotyping in personalized medicine and treatment development. Pharmaceutical companies and clinical research laboratories use genotyping services to identify relevant genetic markers, creating requirements for testing platforms and related consumables. For example, genetic testing of CYP2C19 variants helps guide the use of certain antiplatelet medicines, including clopidogrel. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

Drivers Market Impact Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS) Research into genetic links with diseases and inherited traits supports the use of SNP genotyping platforms across academic and clinical research institutions. Pharmacogenomic Research Programs Studies of genetic variations affecting drug response encourage the use of SNP testing to support personalized medicine and treatment selection. Genetic Disease Screening Initiatives Screening for inherited conditions supports the use of SNP genotyping assays in identifying genetic variations associated with disease risk. Agricultural Crop and Livestock Improvement Plant and animal breeding programs use SNP markers to identify desirable traits, supporting purchases of genotyping services and laboratory equipment. Population Genetics and Ancestry Research Research into genetic diversity, population history, and ancestry creates applications for SNP genotyping across research organizations and testing laboratories. Biopharmaceutical Research and Drug Development Genetic analysis in drug discovery and clinical research supports the use of SNP genotyping to study patient responses and identify relevant genetic markers.

01

Challenges in Interpreting Complex Genetic Variations Restrain Market Expansion

Differences in genetic backgrounds and interactions among multiple variants can make SNP data difficult to interpret, particularly in complex diseases. These interpretation challenges can affect the clinical reliability of results and limit the use of genotyping in personalized healthcare and research applications.

02

Limited Representation of Diverse Populations in Genomic Databases

Underrepresentation of certain ethnic and geographic groups in reference databases can reduce the accuracy of genetic variant interpretation across populations. This data gap can limit the applicability of SNP findings and slow the adoption of genotyping in diverse clinical and research settings.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

Restraints Market Impact Challenges in Interpreting Complex Genetic Variations Differences in genetic backgrounds and population-specific variants can make SNP data difficult to interpret consistently. These challenges can affect result reliability and limit the use of genotyping in complex clinical and research applications. Limited Representation of Diverse Populations in Genomic Databases Underrepresentation of certain ethnic and geographic groups in reference databases can reduce the accuracy of variant interpretation for these populations. This limitation can restrict the clinical applicability of SNP genotyping and affect broader adoption. Technical Variability Across Genotyping Platforms Differences in assay design, probe performance, and detection methods can produce inconsistent results across platforms. Such variability can complicate data comparison and limit standardization in large-scale studies. Limited Detection of Rare and Novel Variants Some genotyping technologies focus on predefined SNP panels and may not identify uncommon or previously unknown genetic variations. This limitation can reduce their usefulness in studies that require comprehensive genetic analysis. Ethical and Consent Challenges in Genetic Data Use Concerns about genetic privacy, informed consent, and the secondary use of genomic information can make participants cautious about sharing samples and data. These concerns can slow recruitment for genetic studies and restrict the use of genotyping services.

01

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Offers Growth Opportunities

Individual consumers, healthcare providers, and wellness companies benefit from direct-to-consumer genetic testing through accessible insights into inherited traits and genetic health risks. At-home testing kits, personalized reports, and genetic counselling services create revenue opportunities for companies such as 23andMe, Myriad Genetics, and Natera.

02

Forensic DNA Analysis

Law enforcement agencies, forensic laboratories, and legal institutions benefit from SNP-based forensic analysis for human identification and investigations involving complex or degraded DNA samples. Specialized testing services, forensic software, laboratory equipment, and DNA analysis contracts create revenue avenues for companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, and Promega Corporation, supporting single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market growth.

Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Technology

TaqMan snp genotyping dominated the technology segment with a share of 42.5% in 2025. Its leading position is supported by high assay accuracy, specificity, and suitability for large-scale genetic analysis. Its use in disease research, clinical studies, and genetic screening continues to support its market presence.

SNP genechip arrays are registering a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Their ability to analyze thousands of genetic variations simultaneously supports large-scale genomic studies, population research, and genetic association analysis, contributing to continued adoption.

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By Application

Diagnostic Research dominated the application segment with a share of 28.9% in 2025. Its leading position reflects the use of SNP genotyping to identify genetic markers associated with diseases and understand variations in patient populations. Increasing focus on precision diagnostics and biomarker research supports its market presence.

Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics is witnessing faster growth, registering a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Growing use of genetic profiling to assess drug response, identify adverse reaction risks, and support personalized treatment strategies contributes to segment growth.

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Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market Regional OutlookNorth America Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

The North America single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market accounted for the dominant share of 39.4% in 2025.

United States Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

The NIH's All of Us programme released genomic and health data from more than 747,000 participants in June 2026, including 553,000 genotyping-array datasets and over 1.3 billion genetic variants October 2026, the NIH highlighted funding opportunities for research using All of Us biospecimens, supporting further genetic analysis and precision-medicine studies.

Canada Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

Canada's Canadian Precision Health Initiative aims to assemble genomic data from more than 100,000 people, creating a large population-level resource for genetic research and precision healthcare initiative is designed to improve access to diverse genomic datasets, supporting research applications that include genetic variation analysis and SNP-based studies.

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Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

The Europe single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

U.K. Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

England's Generation Study recruited more than 36,056 newborns by January 13, 2026, toward its target of sequencing 100,000 babies and screening for over 200 genetic conditions April 2026, NHS England began implementing a revised genomic medicine service delivery model through seven lead providers to support future testing capacity.

Germany Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

Germany's national genome-sequencing programme listed participating healthcare providers across rare-disease and oncology pathways in July 2026, supporting wider clinical access to genomic testing.A five-year evaluation of the programme began in February 2026, assessing clinical benefits, diagnostic processes and long-term financial viability, which can guide further genomic-testing adoption.

Asia Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

The Asia Pacific single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market accounted for a regional share of 22.6% in 2025.

Japan Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

BioBank Japan reported 270,000 participants and 270,000 SNP datasets as of April 2026, alongside 16,000 whole-genome sequencing datasets expansion of this resource supports future genetic association studies, disease-risk analysis and demand for high-throughput genotyping technologies.

China Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

A study published in Nature in April 2026 presented the 1,000 Chinese Pangenome project, incorporating 1,116 diploid genome assemblies to improve population and medical genetics research expanded genetic reference resource can support the identification of population-specific variants and more accurate SNP-based disease-association studies.

India Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market

India's GenomeIndia project completed whole-genome sequencing of more than 10,000 individuals across major population groups, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in February 2026 government also launched a Phenome National Biobank initiative involving 10,000 individuals, creating opportunities for genetic variation research and population-specific diagnostic development.

TaqMan SNP Genotyping Massarray SNP Genotyping SNP GeneChip Arrays

Animal Genetics Plant Improvement Diagnostic Research Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics Agricultural Biotechnology

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

Competitive LandscapeThe single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market is moderately fragmented, with biotechnology companies, genomic testing providers, life science instrument manufacturers, and specialized diagnostic solution developers competing in this space players such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Illumina Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and LGC Limited are estimated to collectively account for 20–25% of the global single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market share. Established players compete through genotyping accuracy, assay reliability, technological capabilities, product portfolios, and research partnerships, while the single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market ecosystem also includes emerging players that focus on cost-effective testing solutions, multiplex analysis, automation, and innovative genotyping technologies. List of Key and Emerging Players in Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Genotyping Market Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S. Eurofins Genomics (Eurofins Scientific SE) (Luxembourg) Illumina, Inc. (U.S. Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation) (U.S.) LGC Limited (United Kingdom) PREMIER Biosoft International (U.S.) Promega Corporation (U.S.) QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) Roche Holding AG (Switzerland) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments June 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its genomic analysis portfolio by introducing advanced SNP genotyping workflows integrated with high-throughput sequencing and cloud-based bioinformatics solutions to accelerate precision medicine and genetic research. April 2026 Illumina, Inc. strengthened its genotyping portfolio by expanding collaborations with global research institutions to support large-scale population genomics and precision medicine studies using high-density SNP arrays. February 2026 QIAGEN N.V. expanded its molecular diagnostics portfolio by introducing enhanced PCR-based SNP genotyping assays and automated data analysis tools for clinical and research laboratories. January 2026 Agilent Technologies expanded its genomics solutions through new automation capabilities supporting high-throughput SNP genotyping and biomarker discovery workflows ScopeSegmentation By Technology 3By Application 5Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) · Eurofins Genomics (Eurofins Scientific SE) (Luxembourg) · Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) · Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation) (U.S.) · LGC Limited (United Kingdom)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market size is valued at USD 12.78 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 27.40 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 39.4% in 2025. The leading players in this market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Illumina Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.. The single nucleotide polymorphisms genotyping market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.