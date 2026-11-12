London Mayor Warns of Severe Climate Emergency Impacts at COP31
(MENAFN) London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned Wednesday that climate change is having increasingly severe consequences, particularly through extreme temperatures, as he attended the COP31 United Nations climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye.
Highlighting the effects of rising temperatures on the British capital, Khan said recent weather conditions had demonstrated the growing dangers associated with the climate crisis.
“This year has been another stark reminder of the devastating impacts of climate change, including the extreme heat experienced in London,” he wrote in a social media post.
He emphasized that governments and policymakers cannot afford to postpone environmental measures, insisting that immediate action is necessary to address the worsening situation.
“We must go further and faster to tackle the climate emergency,” Khan said.
Separately, the London mayor held discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Antalya, where he described Lula's recent reelection as a “huge win for progressive politics” worldwide and a setback for those who continue to reject the severe consequences of climate change.
The COP31 conference, the 31st annual United Nations climate summit, is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20. The gathering brings together international representatives and partners to coordinate environmental policies and strengthen global commitments to addressing climate challenges.
Highlighting the effects of rising temperatures on the British capital, Khan said recent weather conditions had demonstrated the growing dangers associated with the climate crisis.
“This year has been another stark reminder of the devastating impacts of climate change, including the extreme heat experienced in London,” he wrote in a social media post.
He emphasized that governments and policymakers cannot afford to postpone environmental measures, insisting that immediate action is necessary to address the worsening situation.
“We must go further and faster to tackle the climate emergency,” Khan said.
Separately, the London mayor held discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Antalya, where he described Lula's recent reelection as a “huge win for progressive politics” worldwide and a setback for those who continue to reject the severe consequences of climate change.
The COP31 conference, the 31st annual United Nations climate summit, is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20. The gathering brings together international representatives and partners to coordinate environmental policies and strengthen global commitments to addressing climate challenges.
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