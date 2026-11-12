US Senators Urge Trump Administration to Preserve Nvidia Records Over China Spy Allegations
(MENAFN) US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons called on the Trump administration Wednesday to safeguard all government records concerning Nvidia's exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, following reports of a suspected Chinese intelligence operation involving company CEO Jensen Huang.
In a letter addressed to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the Democratic lawmakers requested that all documents, correspondence and other materials related to Nvidia's exports and associated national security concerns be preserved.
“We also request that you preserve all records and materials specifically related to this reported intelligence operation, confirm in writing by November 17 that preservation directives have been issued across your respective offices, and brief Members of Congress regarding the risks this operation may have posed to our national security,” the senators wrote.
They also demanded that Congress receive a briefing examining the potential security implications of the alleged intelligence activities.
The lawmakers warned that the reported incident exposed possible weaknesses in the government's ability to monitor sensitive technology exports and enforce existing restrictions.
“This incident raises significant concerns about the federal government’s ability to effectively enforce our export controls and protect our national security,” the senators wrote.
Their intervention followed media reports alleging that Huang maintained a close personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who was reportedly suspected by US intelligence agencies of maintaining connections with Chinese intelligence services.
According to allegations referenced in the senators' letter, Megaspeed and its Malaysian subsidiary acquired more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia AI chips and associated equipment over the past three years.
The reports further alleged that the former company executive may have had links to Chinese intelligence networks and could have transferred sensitive information concerning Nvidia's technology to Chinese authorities.
In a letter addressed to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the Democratic lawmakers requested that all documents, correspondence and other materials related to Nvidia's exports and associated national security concerns be preserved.
“We also request that you preserve all records and materials specifically related to this reported intelligence operation, confirm in writing by November 17 that preservation directives have been issued across your respective offices, and brief Members of Congress regarding the risks this operation may have posed to our national security,” the senators wrote.
They also demanded that Congress receive a briefing examining the potential security implications of the alleged intelligence activities.
The lawmakers warned that the reported incident exposed possible weaknesses in the government's ability to monitor sensitive technology exports and enforce existing restrictions.
“This incident raises significant concerns about the federal government’s ability to effectively enforce our export controls and protect our national security,” the senators wrote.
Their intervention followed media reports alleging that Huang maintained a close personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who was reportedly suspected by US intelligence agencies of maintaining connections with Chinese intelligence services.
According to allegations referenced in the senators' letter, Megaspeed and its Malaysian subsidiary acquired more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia AI chips and associated equipment over the past three years.
The reports further alleged that the former company executive may have had links to Chinese intelligence networks and could have transferred sensitive information concerning Nvidia's technology to Chinese authorities.
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